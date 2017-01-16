Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-01-16 15:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange accepted the application from Regionala Investiciju Banka to terminate its Vilnius membership status from January 16, 2017.
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
