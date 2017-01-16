According to preliminary consolidated results of AS Olainfarm for December 2016, sales of the Groups have reached 10.28 million euros, which represents an increase by 39% compared to December 2015. The biggest sales increase was achieved in Moldova, where sales grew by 13081%. Sales to Kazakhstan grew by 326%, sales to Kyrgyzstan grew by 207%, but sales to Azerbaijan grew by 171%. The biggest sales markets during this period were Russia, Latvia and The Netherlands.



Olaine, 2017-01-16 15:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- December 2016, Sales, thsnd. Changes to December Share in total consolidated sales EUR 2015 sales -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Russia 5 069 70% 49% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latvia 2 726 20% 27% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Netherlands 451 -9% 4% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Kazakhstan 285 326% 3% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tajikistan 258 6% 3% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Kyrgyzstan 176 207% 2% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Azerbaijan 166 171% 2% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Moldova 137 13081% 1% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Georgia 133 36% 1% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Poland 121 -48% 1% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other 756 -15% 7% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 10 278 39% 100% --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sales of chain of pharmacies of SIA Latvijas aptieka during December 2016 were 1.65 million euros, which represents an increase by 2% compared to the same period one year ago. Sixty-five pharmacies were operating during December 2016. Sales of SIA Silvanols in December were 0.49 million euros, which represents a reduction by 6% compared to the same period of 2015. Suring December 2016, SIA Silvanols sold its products in five European countries and with the help of AS Olainfarm also to Lithuania, Kazakhstan, Belarus and Azerbaijan. Sales of SIA Tonus Elast during December 2016 were 1.1 million euros, and the company sold its products in 24 countries in four continents. In December, SIA Tonus Elast started exporting its products also to Morocco and Mongolia.



According to preliminary numbers, consolidated sales of AS in 2016 were 109.97 million euros, which represents an increase by 12% compared to 2015. The most rapid sales increase was achieved in Uzbekistan, where sales grew by 65%. The biggest sales markets during this period were Russia, Latvia, Ukraine and Belarus.



2016, consolidates Sales, thsnd. EUR Changes to 2015 Share in total sales sales -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Russia 37 577 13% 34% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latvia 26 617 15% 24% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ukraine 13 866 10% 13% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Belarus 7 378 18% 7% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Kazakhstan 3 194 36% 3% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Netherlands 2 456 -56% 2% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Uzbekistan 2 207 65% 2% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- UK 1 979 25% 2% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Poland 1 447 3% 1% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lithuania 1 331 26% 1% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other 11 917 28% 11% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 109 969 12% 100% --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sales of SIA Latvijas Aptieka in 12 months of 2016 were 18.7 million euros, which represents an increase by 11% compared to 12 months of 2015. Sales of SIA Silvanols during this period was 5.34 million euros, which represents an increase by 21% compared to sales of 4.4 million euros, this company made during an entire 2015. Products of SIA Silvanols were sold to fourteen European countries and with the help of AS Olainfarm also to Albania, Kosovo, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Lithuania and Russia. Sales of SIA "Tonus Elast" in seven months was 5.4 million euros and its products were sold in 33 countries in four continents.



According to unconsolidated preliminary results, sales of AS Olainfarm in December 2016 were 7.87 million euros, which represents an increase by 34% compared to the same period one year ago. The biggest sales increase was achieved in Moldova, where sales grew by 8929%. Sales to Ukraine grew by 1063%, sales to Kazakhstan grew by 265% and sales to Kyrgyzstan grew by 133%. The major sales markets during this period were Russia, Latvia and The Netherlands. During December 2016, products of AS Olainfarm were sold to 22 countries in four continents.



December 2016, Sales, thsnd. Changes to Share in total unconsolidated sales EUR December 2015 sales -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Russia 4 714 58% 60% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latvia 1 268 17% 16% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Netherlands 451 -9% 6% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Kazakhstan 244 265% 3% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tajikistan 242 21% 3% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Kyrgyzstan 134 133% 2% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ukraine 105 1063% 1% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Moldova 94 8929% 1% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Poland 93 -34% 1% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lithuania 89 31% 1% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other 433 -42% 6% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 7 867 34% 100% --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



According to unconsolidated preliminary results, sales of AS Olainfarm in 12 months of 2016 were 91.02 million euros, which represents an increase by 7% compared to the same period of 2015. The most rapid sales increase during this period was achieved in Uzbekistan, where sales grew by 65%, while sales to Lithuania grew by 34%. Major sales markets of AS Olainfarm in 12 months were Russia, Ukraine, Latvia and Belarus. In total, during 2016, products of AS Olainfarm were sold to 44 countries in four continents.



2016, unconsolidated Sales, thsnd. EUR Changes to 2015 Share in total sales sales -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Russia 36 192 8% 40% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ukraine 13 709 10% 15% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latvia 13 532 9% 15% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Belarus 7 309 17% 8% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Kazakhstan 2 586 10% 3% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Netherlands 2 456 -56% 3% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Uzbekistan 2 207 65% 2% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- UK 1 858 17% 2% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tajikistan 1 245 -1% 1% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lithuania 1 116 34% 1% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other 8 807 11% 10% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 91 017 7% 100% --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



AGM of AS Olainfarm held on June 7, this year approved operating plan of the Company and the Group, providing that Company's sales in 2016 will reach 86 million euros, while Group's sales will reach 100 million euros. According to these preliminary sales numbers, Company's sales target have been outperformed by 6% and Group's sales targets have been outperformed by 10 %.



JSC Olainfarm is one of the biggest pharmaceutical companies in Latvia with more than 40 years of experience in production of medication and chemical and pharmaceutical products. A basic principle of company's operations is to produce reliable and effective top quality products for Latvia and the rest of the world. Products made by the Group are being exported to more than 35 countries of the world, including the Baltics, Russia, other CIS, Europe, Asia, North America and Australia.



