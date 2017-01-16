Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-01-16 15:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange accepted the application from Regionala Investiciju Banka to terminate its Tallinn membership status from January 16, 2017.
Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
