Worldwide Prostate Cancer Heat Map and Analysis Report 2016-2022 with Clinical Benchmarks Set by the Current Market Landscape - Research and Markets

Most cases of PC (95%) are classed as adenocarcinomas, a type of cancer that arises in the cells of glands. Around 4% of cases display transitional cell morphology, and originate from the urothelial lining of the prostatic urethra. In rare cases prostate cancer may present with neuroendocrine morphology, and can arise from neuroendocrine stem cells present in the prostate. PC begins with the conversion of normal semen-secreting prostate gland cells into cancerous cells. In 75% of cases these start developing in the peripheral zone of the prostate - the site closest to the rectum.

The PC market consists of therapies for both hormone-sensitive and castration-resistant forms of the disease. The options available for the two forms are notably different, with hormonal therapies used in the hormone-sensitive stage, and chemotherapy or targeted therapies used in the castration-resistant stage. Castration-resistant PC relates to both symptomatic and asymptomatic forms of the disease that no longer respond to hormonal therapy.

Hormonal therapies are widely used across multiple stages of hormone-sensitive disease, and the goal is to halt PC growth stimulated by testosterone. There are two methods used to treat PC through targeting hormones. The first is androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) using gonadotropin releasing hormone (GnRH) agonists and antagonists, and the second is androgen receptor (AR) blockage, using compounds termed anti-androgens.

The differences between many of these products are relatively nuanced, and must be understood fully by companies seeking to position a novel drug in this market. This tabular heatmap framework, designed to provide an easily digestible summary of these clinical characteristics, provides detailed information on all late-stage clinical trial results for products in the PC market and late-stage pipeline. These are split along lines of therapy, and are therefore reflective of the treatment algorithm.

All safety and efficacy endpoints reported in these trials are displayed, for both the drug and comparison groups. In addition, key study characteristics such as the size, composition and patient segment of the study population are provided. These results are presented in a visually accessible, color-coded manner in order to maximize ease of use.

The accompanying text provides a detailed analysis of the clinical benchmarks set by the current market landscape, and the anticipated changes to these benchmarks, and to the treatment algorithm, as a result of the late-stage pipeline.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Table of Contents

2. Introduction



2.1 Report Guidance

3. Marketed Products



3.1 Hormone-Sensitive Localized or Locally Advanced Prostate Cancer



3.2 Hormone-Sensitive Advanced or Metastatic Prostate Cancer



3.3 Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer



3.3.1 mCRPC - Normal Progression



3.3.2 mCRPC with Rapid Progression or Symptomatic mCRPC



3.3.3 Docetaxel-Resistant/Refractory mCRPC

4. Pipeline Products



4.1 Changes to Hormone-Sensitive Localized Disease, 2016-2022



4.2 Changes to Hormone-Sensitive Metastatic Prostate Cancer, 2016-2022



4.3 Changes to Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer, 2016-2022



4.3.1 mCRPC - First Line



4.3.2 mCRPC - Second Line

5. Appendix

