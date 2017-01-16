VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/16/17 -- Western Forest Products' (TSX: WEF) fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial and operating results will be released on Thursday, February 16, 2017.

Analysts, investors and media are invited to participate in Western Forest Products' fourth quarter 2016 conference call on Friday, February 17, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. PST (12:00 p.m. EST).

Don Demens, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Williams, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, will discuss the Company's fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results followed by a question and answer session.

To join the conference call, dial:

From Toronto: 416-340-2218

Toll-free from Canada and the US: 1-866-223-7781

To access the instant replay of the call, dial:

From Toronto: 905-694-9451 (passcode: 3278865)

Toll-free from Canada and the US: 1-800-408-3053 (passcode: 3278865)

The instant replay will be available until February 28, 2017 at 8:59 p.m. PST (11:59 p.m. EST).

Western Forest Products Inc.

Western is an integrated Canadian forest products company and is the largest coastal British Columbia woodland operator and lumber producer. The Company has an annual available harvest of approximately 6.1 million cubic metres of timber, of which approximately 5.9 million cubic metres is from Crown lands. Western has a lumber production capacity in excess of 1.1 billion board feet from seven sawmills and two remanufacturing plants. Principal activities conducted by the Company include timber harvesting, reforestation, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added remanufacturing. Substantially all of Western's operations, employees and corporate facilities are located in the coastal region of British Columbia, with sales worldwide.

