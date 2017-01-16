BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Portfolio Update

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

Performance at month end with net income reinvested

% Sterling: Net asset value^ 0.7 0.9 49.2 5.0 -6.0 65.0 Share price 1.5 -0.4 45.9 2.8 -10.1 53.0 MSCI EM Latin America 2.1 4.3 56.8 7.2 -4.8 83.4 US Dollars: Net asset value^ -0.4 -4.0 25.0 -21.6 -25.1 17.7 Share price 0.4 -5.3 22.2 -23.3 -28.5 9.1 MSCI EM Latin America 0.9 -0.8 31.5 -20.0 -24.3 30.7



At month end Net asset value - capital only: 444.47p Net asset value - cum income: 454.71p Share price: 393.75p Total Assets#: £184.5m Discount (share price to cum income NAV): 13.4% Average discount* over the month - cum income: 14.7% Net gearing at month end**: 2.3% Gearing range (as a % of net assets): 0-25% Net yield##: 2.3% Ordinary shares in issue***: 39,369,620 Ongoing charges****: 1.1%

Geographic Exposure

% of Total Assets % of Equity

Portfolio * MSCI EM Latin

American Index Brazil 64.5 65.0 57.9 Mexico 23.7 23.8 26.7 Peru 4.9 4.9 3.0 Argentina 3.3 3.4 0.0 Chile 1.6 1.6 9.0 Colombia 1.3 1.3 3.4 Net current assets (inc.Fixed interest) 0.7 0.0 0.0 ----- ----- ----- Total 100.0 100.0 100.0 ----- ----- -----

Sector % of Equity Portfolio * % of Benchmark Financials 31.3 30.2 Consumer Staples 22.4 17.2 Materials 13.6 15.1 Energy 12.9 9.4 Industrials 5.3 5.9 Utilities 4.4 6.5 Consumer Discretionary 3.5 5.8 Telecommunication Services 3.1 5.8 Information Technology 2.6 1.7 Real Estate 0.9 1.4 Health Care 0.0 1.0 ----- ----- Total 100.0 100.0 ----- -----

Ten Largest Equity Investments (in percentage order)



Benchmark Banco Bradesco Brazil 9.2 6.1 Petrobras Brazil 9.0 6.4 Itau Unibanco Brazil 7.4 6.4 Vale Brazil 4.5 4.6 AmBev Brazil 3.9 4.5 BM&F Bovespa Brazil 3.8 1.7 Femsa Mexico 3.8 2.7 Grupo Financiero Banorte Mexico 3.5 2.4 BRF Brazil 3.1 1.7 Telefonica Brasil Brazil 3.1 1.2

Commenting on the markets, Will Landers, representing the Investment Manager noted;

Performance

For the month of December 2016, the Company's NAV increased by 0.7% and its share price rose by 1.5%, whilst the Company's benchmark, the MSCI Latin America Free Index, rose by 2.1% (all performance figures are in sterling terms).

Stock selection in Brazil and Mexico was the primary detractor from returns. Higher than benchmark exposure to Petrobras and Vale weighed on returns given weakness in the energy and material stocks. Our lower than benchmark exposure to Chile was the largest contributor to returns driven mainly by weak activity levels and continued low levels of business confidence. In a month where Latin America was basically flat there were no material positive contributors to performance at the stock level.

Transactions/Gearing

During the month we adjusted our banking exposure in Brazil by adding to Bradesco, reducing Itau Banco and introducing Banco do Brasil. We increased our position in Banco Bradesco as we expect better upside relative to Itau Banco. Banco Bradesco had underperformed due to concerns about their merger with HSBC Brazil. We introduced Banco do Brasil given our positive view on the management changes, cost cutting initiatives and falling provisions, which should contribute positively to its return on equity, expansion and earnings growth in coming years. We reduced exposure to Ambev, taking the name to an underweight given weak demand for their Brazilian operations; we expect a better entry point sometime in 2017.

Net gearing was approximately 2.3% at the end of December.

Positioning

We enter 2017 maintaining a large overweight in Brazil. We expect the Central Bank to begin cutting rates more aggressively in its first meeting of the year on January 11th, potentially bringing rates back to the single digits by the end of the year or early 2018. This should be the main driver for improved economic activity in the short-term. By the end of the second quarter, the passage of social security reform will ensure that medium to long-term fiscal numbers improve, thus providing the economy with a path for sustainable growth. Meanwhile, we maintain the underweight in Mexico as the market looks to digest whatever policies will be pursued by the incoming Trump administration and their potential impact on trade and immigration. Peru remains our favoured Andean country, and the changes in the finance ministry in Argentina should result in a higher focus on fiscal reforms, which should be positive for investor confidence in that country.

16 January 2017

