Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2017) - Forum Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FDC) ("Forum" or the "Company") announces that it has closed the final tranche of its private placement previously announced on December 15, 2016 and January 5, 2017. The Company has raised an additional $206,400 through the issuance of 175,000 flow through common shares at a price of $0.08 per flow through share and 2,405,000 units at a price of $0.08 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share at a price of $0.12 for a period of two years expiring January 13, 2019. The Company issued 36,750 finder's warrants at a price of $0.08 exercisable until January 13, 2018 and paid $2,940 in cash commissions. All securities are subject to a four month hold period expiring May 14, 2017.

Forum raised a total of $1,695,040 in this round of financing, including an $800,000 strategic investment by the Shanghai-based private equity firm Holystone Energy Company Limited. Forum plans to advance its 100% owned Fir Island and Key Lake Mine Area projects and its 39.25% interest in the Northwest Athabasca Joint Venture with NexGen, Cameco and AREVA.

About Forum Uranium

Forum Uranium Corp. is a Canadian-based energy company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. Forum has assembled a highly experienced team of exploration professionals with a track record of mine discoveries for unconformity-style uranium deposits in Canada. The Company has a strategy to discover near surface uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan by exploring on its 100% owned properties and through strategic partnerships and joint ventures with Cameco, AREVA, Rio Tinto Exploration, NexGen and Uracan.

