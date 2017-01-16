sprite-preloader
Montag, 16.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,137 Euro		+0,001
+0,74 %
WKN: A0BL56 ISIN: CA38153U1084 Ticker-Symbol: G5M 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLDSOURCE MINES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GOLDSOURCE MINES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,133
0,151
15:45
0,137
0,147
15:45
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GOLDSOURCE MINES INC
GOLDSOURCE MINES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GOLDSOURCE MINES INC0,137+0,74 %