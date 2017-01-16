VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

16 January 2017

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (the "Company", the "Fund" or "VOF")

Monthly Net Asset Value

The Company announces that, at its close of business on 31 December 2016, its unaudited net asset value was USD863.7 million or USD4.16 per share (Sterling equivalent at that date was GBP699.0 million or GBP3.36 per share). This represents a 0.2% increase from a net asset value per share of USD4.15 from its close of business on 30 November 2016 (or 1.2% increase in net asset value per share in GBP terms).

The monthly reported unaudited Net Asset Value is prepared by the Fund's Administrator and reviewed by the Fund's Manager. It may vary from the estimated weekly NAV announcements that are produced by the Manager based on estimated valuations. The estimated weekly NAV is provided for indicative purposes only. The Company accepts no responsibility for the accuracy of the estimated weekly NAV figure reported, and neither is any responsibility implied.

The unaudited monthly NAV is based on the following valuation guidelines:

Listed equities are marked to market, based on the closing price of the last trading day of the prior month, provided by the Vietnam stock exchanges (the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange and the Hanoi Stock Exchange).

Over the counter (OTC) securities are based on the average of up to five independent broker quotes for the last trading day of the prior month to the extent available, or the last available price.

Non-publicly traded investments, including private equity and direct real estate investments, and operating assets, are valued based on the last available valuation as approved by the Audit Committee which may be adjusted for any impairment, loss or disposal.

Cash is based on cash in the bank at the close of the prior trading month and may be adjusted for receivables and accruals.

The Vietnam Dong (VND) foreign exchange rate is based on the daily reference rate provided by Vietcombank as of the date of the monthly NAV. The British Sterling (GBP) and US Dollar (USD) exchange rates are based on the Reuters reference rate of the same day.

More information on the Company is available at www.vof-fund.com

Enquiries:

Jonathan Viet Luu

VinaCapital Investment Management Limited

Investor Relations

+84 8 3821 9930

jonathan.luu@vinacapital.com

Joel Weiden

VinaCapital Investment Management Limited

Communications

+84 8 3821 9930

joel.weiden@vinacapital.com

David Benda / Hugh Jonathan

Numis Securities Limited, Broker

+44 (0)20 7260 1000

funds@numis.com

Franczeska Hanford / Martin Bourgaize

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Administrator

+44 1481 745001

fk26@ntrs.com / meb16@ntrs.com