Data Center Power Market Worth 21.73 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, January 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Data Center Power Market by Solution (Power Distribution & Measurement, Power Backup, Cabling Infrastructure), Service (System Integration, Training & Consulting, Support & Maintenance), End-User Type, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is estimated to grow from USD 13.54 Billion in 2016 to USD 21.73 Billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.92% during the forecast period.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 79 market data Tables and 52 Figures spread through 154 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Data Center Power Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/data-center-power-market-262148719.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

The demand for Data Center Power Market is driven by factors such as the need for cost optimization of data center in terms of operational expenses, anomalies in power supply through uninterruptible power supply (UPS) system, and rise in digitization & cloud computing. With the increase in data center construction, the Data Center Power Market is expected to gain major traction during the forecast period.

Power backup of solution segment is expected to contribute to the largest market share

The power backup of solution segment supply power to data centers during critical environments, such as utility outage or unplanned downtime. The major factors that have been driving the adoption of power backup to data center are rising power outages due to environmental problems or mechanical problems and rising construction of data centers due to increase in demand for data storage. The power backup of solution segment provides power to data center during utility failure or downtime to execute the business functions and enhance the performance of businesses.

Support and maintenance service is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

The support and maintenance of service segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period due to the introduction of preventive maintenance and condition-based maintenance system. The preventive maintenance inspects and detects the potential vulnerabilities of hardware and software that may lead to power failure of the data center. The condition-based maintenance system inspects the condition of the IT components, servers, generators, breaker panels, cleaning of air or water filters, and updating of physical infrastructure with the latest firmware. The mid-sized data centers, enterprise data centers, and large data centers are rapidly adopting these support and maintenance systems to increase the data center performance for the continuity of business and management of business-critical data, which is expected to drive the growth.

Request Sample Pages - http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsample.asp?id=262148719

North America is expected to contribute to the largest market share; Asia-Pacific to grow at the highest rate

North America is expected to hold the largest market share and dominate the Data Center Power Market from 2016 to 2021, owing to the availability of large number of data centers, large investments in data centers, large adoption of data centers by the verticals, rise in energy cost, and presence of a large number of players in this region. The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is in its initial growth phase; however, it is the fastest growing region for the global Data Center Power Market. The key reasons for the high growth rate in APAC are increasing data center construction, increasing data storage demand due to rise in cloud-based applications, growing IT & telecom services, penetration of internet, growing economy, and government support for the data center construction.

The major vendors providing data center power are ABB (Zurich, Switzerland), Emerson Electric Company (Missouri, U.S.), Schneider Electric (Rueil-Malmaison Cedex, France), General Electric (New York, U.S.), Eaton (Dublin, Republic of Ireland), Delta Power Solutions (Taipei, Taiwan), Raritan Inc. (New Jersey, U.S.), Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Illinois, U.S.), Server Technology, Inc. (Nevada, U.S.), Tripp Lite (Illinois, U.S.), CyberPower System (Taipei, Taiwan), Black Box Corporation (Pennsylvania, U.S.), Caterpillar Inc. (California, U.S.), and HP Enterprise Company (California, U.S.).

Make an Inquiry - http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=262148719

Browse Related Report

Modular Data Center Market by Functional Module Solution (All-In-One Modules, and Individual Modules), Service (Consulting, Integration and Deployment, and Infrastructure Management), Deployment Size, Vertical & Region - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/modular-data-centers-market-996.html

Data Center Liquid Cooling Market by Type of Solution (Indirect (Rack and Row Based), Direct (Single Phase and Two Phase)), Service (Design & Consulting, Installation & Deployment), Data Center Type, Industries, and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/data-center-liquid-cooling-market-84374345.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com





Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets