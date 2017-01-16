India Building Automation & Control Systems Market to Grow at 18% Till 2021: TechSci Research

NEW YORK, January 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Need for energy efficient buildings, growing infrastructure-based developments and increasing security concerns to drive India building automation & control systems market through 2021

According to a recently released TechSci Research report, "India Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market, By Segment, By Sales Channel, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011 - 2021", the BACS market in India is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 18% during 2016 - 2021. Growth in the market is anticipated on account of increasing infrastructure-based developments, favorable government regulations & building codes, growing awareness about energy conservation and cost minimization.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20140117/663730 )



Browse 29 market data Tables and 30 Figures spread through130 Pages and an in-depth TOC on "India Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market"

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/india-building-automation-control-systems-bacs-market-by-segment-electronic-security-safety-hvac-lighting-systems-energy-management-systems-ems-by-sales-channel-indirect-vs-direct-competition-forecast-opportunities/871.html

The Paris Agreement 2015 (agreement within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) dealing with greenhouse gases emissions mitigation, adaptation and finance starting in 2020) has been signed by 193 UNFCCC members, including China, United States and India, which are the three largest CO 2 emitting countries. Globally, countries are putting in efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, thus making building automation & control systems the crucial step to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

Download Sample Report

@ https://www.techsciresearch.com/sample-report.aspx?cid=871

Customers can also request for 10% free customization on this report.

"With the change of government in 2014, the infrastructure-based developments in the country are taking place at a robust pace, and the Indian government is introducing projects related to energy efficiency. Governments ambitious Make in India program, in addition to 6 industrial corridors and opening up of FDI via automatic route in key sectors like defense, automotive, pharmaceutical, etc. will ensure enough developments during forecast period. The new terminal at the Chandigarh International Airport in Mohali is the first airport in the country that is 'totally green', with a 4 star GRIHA rating. All these developments in the country are expected to drive the country's building automation & control systems market over the next five years.", said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

"India Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market, By Segment, By Sales Channel, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011 - 2021" has evaluated the future growth potential of building automation & control systems market in India, and provides statistics and information on market structure, size, share and future growth. The report is intended to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities present in India building automation & control systems market.

Browse Related Reports

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Services Market By Type (Professional and Managed Services), By Application (Manufacturing, Healthcare, Smart Homes and Buildings, Smart Cities, etc.), By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2021

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/global-internet-of-things-iot-services-market-by-type-professional-and-managed-services-by-application-manufacturing-healthcare-smart-homes-and-buildings-smart-cities-etc-by-region-competition-forecast-and-opportunities/805.html

Global Smart Homes Market By Application (Energy Management Systems, Security & Access Control Systems, etc.), By Technology (Wireless Communication Technology, etc.), By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2021

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/global-smart-homes-market-by-application-energy-management-systems-security-access-control-systems-etc-by-technology-wireless-communication-technology-etc-by-region-competition-forecast-and-opportunities-2011-2021/648.html

United States Sensor Market By Type (Touch Sensors, Image Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Motion Sensors, etc.), and By Application (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Automotive, etc.) Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2021

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/united-states-sensor-market-by-type-touch-sensors-image-sensors-pressure-sensors-motion-sensors-etc-and-by-application-consumer-electronics-healthcare-automotive-etc-competition-forecast-and-opportunities-2011-2021/711.html

About TechSci Research

TechSci Research is a leading global market research firm publishing premium market research reports. Serving 700 global clients with more than 600 premium market research studies, TechSci Research is serving clients across 11 different industrial verticals. TechSci Research specializes in research based consulting assignments in high growth and emerging markets, leading technologies and niche applications. Our workforce of more than 100 fulltime Analysts and Consultants employing innovative research solutions and tracking global and country specific high growth markets helps TechSci clients to lead rather than follow market trends.



Contact

Mr. Ken Mathews

708 Third Avenue,

Manhattan, NY,

New York - 10017

Tel: +1-646-360-1656

Email: sales@techsciresearch.com



Connect with us on Twitter - https://twitter.com/TechSciResearch

Connect with us on LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/techsci-research

