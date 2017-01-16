NEWTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/16/17 -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (TSX: HSM)(OTCQB: HSDT) ("Helius" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that MedStar National Rehabilitation Hospital in Washington D.C., has been launched as the sixth site to provide services supporting Helius' ongoing pivotal trial investigating PoNS™ Therapy for the treatment of subjects with balance disorder resulting from mild to moderate Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). Clinical trial sites in the U.S. and Canada include Oregon Health and Science University in Portland OR, Montreal Neurofeedback Center in Montreal, QB, Orlando Regional Medical Center in Orlando, FL, HealthTech Connex Inc. in Surrey, BC and Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, VA.

"MedStar NRH is a nationally respected institution with an extensive history of research and innovation in medicine. They are optimally situated to serve a key population area for this study, and we are excited that they will be participating in our clinical trial investigating the PoNS™ Therapy," said Helius CEO, Phil Deschamps.

The Principle Investigator for the PoNS™ TBI-Study at MedStar will be Dr. Michael Yochelson who added, "We are thrilled to be participating in this study. Prolonged vestibular issues following traumatic brain injury can lead to significant functional impairment. We hope that our participation will assist in the development of this unique technology which may significantly improve our patients' quality of life."

To learn more about the clinical trial, sites and recruitment opportunities please visit www.heliusmedical.com/index.php/our-research/clinical-trials.

About PoNS™ Therapy

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS™) is an investigational non-invasive device designed to deliver neurostimulation through the tongue. PoNS™ Therapy combines the use of the device with physical therapy and is currently being evaluated in a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of balance disorder for subjects with mild to moderate Traumatic Brain Injury.

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. Helius seeks to develop, license and acquire unique and non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain's ability to heal itself. Helius intends to file for FDA clearance for the PoNS™ device. For more information, please visit www.heliusmedical.com.

About MedStar National Rehabilitation Hospital

The MedStar National Rehabilitation Network is a regional system of rehabilitation care that offers inpatient, day treatment and outpatient services in Washington, D.C., Maryland, Northern Virginia and Delaware. The Network's interdisciplinary team of rehabilitation experts provides comprehensive services to help people recover as fully as possible following illness and injury. Rehabilitation medicine specialists, psychologists, physical and occupational therapists, and speech-language pathologists work hand-in-hand with other rehab professionals to design treatment plans tailored to each patient's unique needs. Rehabilitation plans feature a team approach and include the use of state-of-the-art technology and advanced medical treatment based on the latest rehabilitation research.

