HB Reavis Announces Development of New Warsaw Landmark, Including 310m Tall Foster + Partners Tower

Internationalreal estate developerHBReavishas announced thatconstructionhas commencedonVarsoPlace,itsflagship developmentin Warsaw city center.Plans for the140,000 sqmmixed-use schemeincludeone of Europe'stallesttowers and two mid-rise buildings.Completion is scheduled for 2020.

Varso Place's showpiece will be a 53 storey office tower designed by renowned architectural studio Foster + Partners. At 230m tall (310m with the spire), it will be the tallest building in Poland and one of the tallest in Europe. The two complementary buildings (21 and 19 storeys) are designed by local Warsaw architects, Hermanowicz Rewski.

Pavel Trenka, CEO of HB Reavis Group, said:"We are extremely proud that our flagship development in Warsaw will bring together HB Reavis'extensive real estate experience and the innovative designs of world-renowned Foster + Partners,workingalongsideHermanowicz Rewski Architects. We are confident thatVarsoPlacewill become an exceptional destination;a new hub for local and international business and leisure in Poland."

Varso Place will accommodate large Polish and international companies, as well as start-up businesses looking for a prestigious and vibrant location in the heart of the city. It will also be home to one of the largest co-working centers in Warsaw.

At ground level the scheme will feature, a wide range of facilities and services including shops, restaurants and cafés, as well as four public squares and spectacular green roof gardens.

Furthermore, a number of impressive viewing decks - including the city's tallest public viewpoint at 230m - will allow locals and visitors alike to enjoy unique views of the Polish capital's skyline.

Varso Place will benefit from state-of-the-art technologies to reduce electricity and water consumption as well as air pollution, making it the first project of this scale in Poland to be rated "Outstanding" against the BREEAM certification scheme.

Situated directly next to the city's main transport interchange, Varso Place boasts excellent access to trams, buses and metro, as well as direct access to the Central Railway Station. The scheme will provide office employees and visitors with only a short walking distance to all major destinations in the city center, as well as transport connections with the rest of Poland and Europe.

Grant Brooker, Head of Studio, Foster + Partners, leading the design team in London said:"We believe thatVarsoTowerwill have a unique place on Warsaw's skyline, but most importantly it will establish a new destination capable of revitalising this urban quarter, right in the heart of the city. The building contains high-quality and flexible office space, but it also makes an important contribution to the city with its glazed public courtyard at ground level and the spectacular viewing platforms with restaurants and bars at the top. These public galleries offer panoramic views of the city to everyone.We are really looking forward to moving the project into the next stage of its development and starting construction."

"We are proud to contribute to this spectacular project which will revive this part of Warsaw. Our main objective was to create buildings that are open to the public andencouragepassers-by to go inside. On sunny days, VarsoPlace's guests and office workers will benefit from cafe gardens and recreational spaceslocated onitsroofs" said Stanislaw Rewski, Partner and owner at Hermanowicz Rewski Architects.

The general contractor of Varso Place is HB Reavis Construction, a part of HB Reavis Group. Construction works began in December 2016, with the final handover scheduled for 2020.

