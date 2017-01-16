Company doubles the number of households where available in Europe

New partnerships with leading retail, telecom, insurance and energy companies to offer Nest products to customers in expansion markets

Nest Labs (www.nest.com), maker of hardware, software and services focused on delivering home energy, safety and security solutions, today announced plans to bring its award-winning line of products to four more countries in Europe: Germany, Austria, Italy and Spain.

"Nest is focused on creating a home that takes care of the people inside it and the world around it," said Matt Rogers, co-founder and chief product officer at Nest. "This expansion brings us closer to achieving our goal of helping people around the world save energy, stay safe, and feel secure in their homes."

"To date, Nest's hardware, software and services have been available for purchase in just seven markets, yet they're used by millions of people in more than 190 countries," said Lionel Paillet, general manager of Europe for Nest. "There's clearly organic interest in the benefits our products offer, and with our expansion into Germany, Austria, Italy and Spain, we're doubling our footprint in Europe and allowing our customers - including thousands of existing customers to enjoy Nest products in their local languages."

Nest Product Portfolio

3rd generation Nest Learning Thermostat (MSRP €249 incl. VAT). The Nest Learning Thermostat learns the temperatures you like and how long it takes to heat your home, then programs itself to keep you comfortable. When you're away, Nest turns itself down automatically so you save energy, and you can control it from the Nest App so you come home to a warm home.

Nest Protect smoke and carbon monoxide alarm (MSRP €119 incl. VAT). Know more, worry less. Nest Protect looks for fast-burning fires, smoldering fires and carbon monoxide. It also tells you where the danger is with a vocal alert. And in case you're not home, it will send an alert to your phone. Burnt the toast? You can simply hush a false alarm from your phone.

Nest Cam Indoor (MSRP €199 incl. VAT). Is everything safe and sound? What's the dog getting into? Nest Cam Indoor sends alerts when there's motion or sound. When it's dark, Night Vision illuminates the whole scene. And with the Nest app, you can control and watch live in 1080p HD from anywhere.

Nest Cam Outdoor (MSRP €199 incl. VAT). Who's at the door? Was my package stolen? Meet Nest Cam Outdoor. It's weatherproof and plugs into power, so you can look after home 24/7, rain or shine. Get an alert when there's activity and talk to get someone's attention from your phone.

Partners and Availability

Nest products vary by country and are available for pre-order through select retail partners today with a targeted delivery date of mid-February:

Germany and Austria: Nest Protect smoke carbon monoxide alarm, Nest Cam Indoor, and Nest Cam Outdoor is available from Amazon, Media Markt and Conrad for pre-order today. The Nest Learning Thermostat is expected to be available later this year.

Italy: The Nest Learning Thermostat, Nest Cam Indoor, and Nest Cam Outdoor is available from Amazon, Media World and ePrice for pre-order today.

Spain: The Nest Learning Thermostat, Nest Cam Indoor, and Nest Cam Outdoor is available from Amazon, Media Markt and El Corte Inglés for pre-order today.

Nest will also work with leading brands in each market to create compelling offers to shared customers in the coming months, including:

Baxi is the leading company in heating and air conditioning systems, who will provide both local sales and training support to professional channel in Spain.

Engie Italy leads the Italian gas power, energy efficiency, integrated services and sustainable development market.

Wind Tre is the biggest Italian reality in mobile telephony with over 31 million customers and 2.7 million customers in the fixed line, leader in digital services.

The Generali Group, an innovative and established insurance leader in Europe and in Germany, starting with its company CosmosDirekt, the largest direct insurer in the country and in the European market.

About Nest

Nest's mission is to create a home that's thoughtful one that takes care of the people inside it and the world around it. The company focuses on simple, beautiful and delightful hardware, software and services. The Nest Learning Thermostat™ and Nest Energy Services keep you comfortable and address home energy consumption. The Nest Protect™ smoke and carbon monoxide alarm helps keep you safe and Nest Safety Rewards lets you save money through participating home insurance providers, while Nest Cam™ keeps an eye on what matters most inside and outside your home.

Nest products are sold in the U.S., U.K., Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands and Spain and are installed in more than 190 countries. The Nest Learning Thermostat has helped save approximately eight billion kWh of energy to date. Through the Works with Nest program, third-party products can securely connect with Nest devices to make homes safer, more energy efficient, and more aware.

For more information, visit www.nest.com.

