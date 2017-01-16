LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/16/17 -- Sigma Corporation of America, a leading DSLR lens, camera, flash and accessory manufacturer, today announced that Samy's Camera will be hosting two special Sigma Lens Demo Days at its Los Angeles locations on January 19th and 20th. Free to the public, videographers, filmmakers and photographers are invited to come to Samy's Camera and hands-on test-drive Hollywood's next must-have cinema lenses as well as the newest additions to the still lenses from the Sigma Global Vision collection, including the new groundbreaking 85mm F1.4 Art and 12-24mm F4 Art.

Sigma Demo Days Details

During both demo days, Samy's locations will feature the full line of Sigma Cine Lenses on film cameras in a studio setting to test-drive both prime and zoom style lenses, including the High Speed Zoom Line (available now, retails at $2,999) and the FF High Speed Prime and Zoom lines (available in Spring 2017, pricing TBD). During the January 20th event, in addition to the Cine Lenses, the Samy's Fairfax location will also feature the full line of Sigma Global Vision lenses including the brand new 85mm F1.4 portrait lens (retails at $1,199) and the 12-24mm F4 wide-angle lens (retails at $1,599). Sigma's knowledgeable Technical Reps will be available at both events to answer questions and facilitate product requests.

Special in-store sales promotions will be offered during event hours only! Demo Days location and date details:

January 19th

Sigma Cinema Demo Day at Samy's DV & Edit

January 19, 11:00am-2:00pm

12636 Beatrice St Los Angeles, CA 90066

January 20th

Sigma Cinema and Still Demo Day at Samy's Camera

January 20, 11:00am-4:00pm

431 Fairfax Ave Los Angeles, CA 90036

About the New Sigma Cine Family of Products

With a "100% new and 100% retained" design approach, the Cine lenses meet the needs of advanced 6k and 8k cinema production with the core optical quality DNA that has defined the Sigma benchmark of imaging excellence.

Cine High Speed Zoom Line - 18-35mm T2 and 50-100mm T2

The high speed zoom line, which is compatible with the Super35 image size standard, offers the constant aperture of T2 throughout the zoom range with superior optical performance that is capable of high-resolution 6K-8K shooting. Delivering the highest image quality in its class, the High Speed Zoom is ergonomically compact and designed for E, EF and PL camera system mounts. The Sigma Cine High Speed Zoom Line Lenses are available today for $2,999.

Cine FF Zoom Line - 24-35mm T2.2 FF

Compatible with a full-frame image sensor, the FF Zoom's outstanding optical performance also supports 6K-8K shooting. Because so few lenses cater to the requirements of the latest digital cinema cameras' image sensors, this line provides a rare option for cinematographers. The FF Zoom is designed for E and EF camera system mounts.

Cine FF High Speed Prime Line - 20mm T1.5 FF, 24mm T1.5 FF, 35mm T1.5 FF, 50mm T1.5 FF and 85mm T1.5 FF

The Cine High Speed Prime lineup features lenses ranging from 20mm to 85mm, with all five touting an aperture of T1.5. Highly compact and compatible with full-frame sensors, these lenses offer superior resolution. They bring a consistent level of light to the production, offering greater consistency to any film's color, contrast and overall look before it enters post-production. The FF High Speed Prime line is designed for E, EF and PL camera system mounts.

About the New Sigma Global Vision Lenses

Unveiled at Photokina 2016 and available today in Canon, Nikon and Sigma mounts, the highly anticipated Sigma 85mm F1.4 Art and 12-24mm F4 Art offer unprecedented portrait and wide-angle capabilities.

The Ultimate Portrait Lens: Sigma 85mm F1.4 DG HSM Art Lens

The high-performance optical system is purpose-built by Sigma R&D to produce the attractive bokeh effect sought after by discerning photographers. The lens' advanced architecture features two SLD (special low dispersion) glass elements and one glass element with a high rate of anomalous partial dispersion and refraction.

Wide-Angle Photo Perfection: Sigma 12-24mm F4 DG HSM Art Lens

Encompassing the long history of Sigma's wide-angle lens development expertise, the new 12-24mm F4 Art Lens' performance highlights include constant F4 brightness and the brand new Sigma AF system with 1.3X torque boost. With a minimum focus distance of 9.4 inches from the image sensor at 24mm, photographers can compose incredible close-up shots with expansive backgrounds.

About Sigma Corporation

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, Sigma has been devoted the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning camera lenses, Cinema lenses, DSLR cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced the Sigma Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sport. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Pentax, Sony and Sigma, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last. In 2016, Sigma entered into the world of Cinematography lens production. Embodying the core optical DNA that has defined the Sigma benchmark of excellence, the Cine lenses meet needs of advanced 6k and 8k cinema production.

Sigma continues its tradition of imaging excellence with the mirrorless sd Quattro, sd Quattro H and the compact dp Quattro camera line. Leveraging the ultra-high resolution Foveon sensor, the Sigma Quattro cameras are designed to produce the highest quality image with every shot.

For information about Sigma, please visit www.sigmaphoto.com or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or Blog.

