Display Controller Market Worth 32.24 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, January 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Display Controller Market by Type (LCD Controller, Touchscreen Controller, Multi Display, Smart Display, Graphic LCD Controller), Application (Industrial Control, Medical Equipment, Automotive, Mobile Communication), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMakets, the market is expected to grow from USD 17.26 Billion in 2015 to reach USD 32.24 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 9.68% between 2016 and 2022.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )





Browse 80 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 159 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Display Controller Market"



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/display-controller-market-192143881.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

The growth of this market is mainly driven by the high demand for mobile communication devices with advanced displays, increasing need for more sophisticated display controllers in teleconferencing applications, the growing adoption of interactive displays in the retail sector for enhanced customer experience, and changing role of display controllers from generic devices to more holistic system controllers.

LCD controllers held for the largest size of the display controller market in 2015

The display controller market is led by LCD controllers. The major reasons of the growth of the market for LCD controllers include the wide adoption of LCD technology in displays in the consumer electronics, home appliances, industrial control, office automation, and automotive sectors. The high demand for LCD controllers for mobile communication devices is one of the key factors driving the growth of the display controller market. LCD controllers are widely used in computers, mobile phones, digital video cameras, personal navigation devices, and other consumer electronics products.

Download PDF Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=192143881

The market for automotive applications likely to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Automotive applications are expected to grow at the highest rate in the coming years. Display controllers enhance the information displaying capabilities in automotive applications such as instrument cluster displays, infotainment and navigation systems, head-up displays, and center displays. An increasing number of vehicles are now equipped with advanced infotainment systems, comprising TFT displays as well as touchscreens. This rising demand for these systems is also contributing to the growth of the display controller market for automotive applications.

North America held the largest market size in 2015

North America held the largest size of the display controller market in 2015, followed by Europe and APAC. The U.S. is the largest contributor to the growth of the display systems in North America. The adoption of LCD and graphic controllers is high in several industrial and domestic applications, including industrial control, office automation, medical equipment, home appliances, and mobile communication devices in this region.

Inquiry Before Buy @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=192143881

The major players operating in the display controller market include Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), LG Display Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Texas Instruments, Inc. (U.S.), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Novatek Microelectronics Corporation (Taiwan), Intersil Corporation (U.S.), Fujitsu Limited (Japan), and Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), among others.

Browse Related Reports

Interactive Display Market by Product (Interactive Kiosk, Whiteboard, Table, Video Wall, Monitor, Flat Panel Display), Panel Size (17"- 32", 32"- 65", Above 65"), Vertical (Education, Govt. & Corporate), Technology, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/interactive-display-market-36223528.html

Interactive Projector Market by Technology (DLP, LCD), Projection Distance (Ultra short throw, short throw, and standard throw), Dimension (2D, and 3D), Application (Education, Corporate, and Government), Resolution, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/interactive-projector-market-73639435.html

Subscribe Reports from Semiconductor Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical info graphics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

Markets and Markets

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com





Connect us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets