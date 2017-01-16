Smart Pay Smart Reward: AEVI and Smart Engine Partner to Offer Innovative Ad Solutions

LONDON, January 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

AEVI and Smart Engine International today announced a partnership to bring Smart Engine's unique range of loyalty and advertising solutions to AEVI's Global Marketplace. This collaboration will strengthen merchant alliances in retail and hospitality by enabling a shared network of intuitive loyalty schemes.

Recently voted in the top 100 EU Fintech companies by European Fintech Award, Smart Engine brings its leading cloud-based Smart Ads technology to the partnership. Smart Ads powered by Smart Engine enables merchant banks to create point-based loyalty schemes that operate across a network of payment terminals, seamlessly creating an interconnected ecosystem of intelligent advertising and loyalty solutions between participating businesses. The innovative technology strengthens merchants'relationships with customers by connecting them with relevant real-time offers at associated stores, based ontheirpast spending habits.

Christian Bacher, Smart Engine CEO says "We are thrilled to be bringing Smart Ads to AEVI's Global Marketplace. This partnership will provide AEVI's POS technology with revenue driving marketing functionality, whilst enabling Smart Engine to launch Smart Ads into new and emerging markets."

AEVI, who recently announced their expansion into North America, is creating additional revenue channels for Smart Engine by introducing their Smart Ads solution to new banks and acquirers via their Global Marketplace. This is the world's first cloud based, white-labelled B2B app store, that enables banks and merchant acquirers to offer their merchants complete business solutions via a range of value-added apps and services, on a range of AEVI-enabled SmartPOS devices.

"Our partnership with Smart Engine will bring even greater choice and flexibility to banks and merchant acquirers" said Mike Camerling, Chief Product Officer of AEVI. "Smart Ads unique capabilities will enable tailored advertising and loyalty schemes to be offered across our range of AEVI-enabled POS devices."

AEVI is always on the lookout for app developers to join the ever-expanding Global Marketplace

~ The End ~

About Smart Engine:

Smart Ads powered by Smart Engine is an award-winning cloud-based payment ad solution that enables merchants, brands, and advertisers to deliver relevant offers and messages to consumers in real-time through their payment platform every time they use it. Smart Ads seamlessly integrates with PoS and mPoS systems, mobile wallets, mCommerce payment gateways and digital banking. Smart Engine ensures highest conversion and personalization through prescriptive analytics. With Smart Engine 's Smart Ads you can expand your platform, add merchants, and create a richer, more relevant customer experience.

| smartengine.solutions |

About AEVI:

AEVI has developed a unique, open Ecosystem to bring merchant banks and merchant acquirers closer to their merchants, and merchants closer to their consumers. AEVI provides a global gateway for secure payment transactions together with a marketplace for high-quality value-added apps and services (VAAS) providing new business opportunities beyond payments, which enables fast and effective innovation, plus enhanced control and flexibility. This combination delivers a reduced total cost of ownership for clients.

AEVI works with customers to help them embrace collaboration and adopt open solutions that have the power to deliver more value and better meet the needs of today's consumer.

In short, AEVI enables businesses to DO MORE.

AEVI International GmbH is a subsidiary company of Diebold Nixdorf and is headquartered in Germany with operations in the Czech Republic and the United Kingdom.

| http://www.aevi.com |

AEVI Press & Media Contact:

Amelie Arras

PR and Communications

On behalf of AEVI

Ad Astra (UK) Ltd

aevipress@adastrauk.com

Tel.: +44 (0)1243 535 063



press@aevi.com

Tel.: +49 (0) 52 51 / 693-3375

