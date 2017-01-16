sprite-preloader
Passante Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
16.01.2017 | 16:06
(1 Leser)
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, January 16

TR-1(i): NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES

(1). Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached (ii):

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc

(2). Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights: ( X )

An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached: ( )

An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments: ( )

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights: ( )

Other (please specify): ( )


(3). Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation (iii):

BlackRock, Inc.

(4). Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) (iv):


(5). Date of the transaction (and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached if different) (v):

13 January 2017

(6). Date on which issuer notified:

16 January 2017

(7). Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:

Voting rights attached to shares holding for BlackRock, Inc. has gone above 12%

(8). Notified details:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares (if possible using the ISIN code): GB0006436108

Situation previous to the triggering transaction(vi):
Number of Shares: 5,728,877
Number of Voting rights(viii): 5,728,877

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction(vii):
Number of shares:
Direct: n/a
Number of voting rights (ix):
Direct (x): n/a
Indirect (xi): 5,759,586

% of voting rights:
Direct: n/a
Indirect: 12.02%

B. Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction (xii):

Type of financial instrument: Securities Lending

Expiration date (xiii):

Exercise/Conversion Period/Date (xiv):

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted: 4,291

% of voting rights: 0.00%

C. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Instruments (xv), (xvi)

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction:

Type of financial instrument:

Exercise Price:

Expiration date (xvii):

Exercise/Conversion Period/Date (xviii):

Number of voting rights instrument refers to:

% of voting rights (xix) (xx):


Nominal:
Delta:

Total (A + B + C):

Number of voting rights: 5,763,877

% of voting rights: 12.03%


(9). Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable (xv):

See Annex


Proxy Voting:

(10). Name of the proxy holder:

n/a

(11). Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:

n/a

(12). Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:

n/a


(13). Additional information:

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team

(14). Contact name:

Ms S Beynsberger
For BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary

(15). Contact telephone number:

020 7743 2639


16 January 2017

Annex:





Name
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold		% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited10.84%10.84%
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Group Limited
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

