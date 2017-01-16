Knowledge-sharing at Saudi FM Expo

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, January 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Advanced FM Announces its Expansion Into the Saudi Market

Advanced Facilities Management along with Saudi FM Expo debuted in the Kingdom this week featuring insightful seminars and workshops with major thought leaders in the region.

Established in the UAE, Advanced FM has rapidly grown into a market leader and is bringing to Saudi Arabia their wealth of experience in the field. Advanced FM contributed its knowledge of best practice and experience with a seminar on the benefits of integrated facilities management followed by a workshop on the importance of Service Level Agreements (SLAs) and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).

The discussions provided invaluable insights to attendees, many of whom were there to source FM services for their projects. Saleh Al Rajhi, General Manager of Advanced FM spoke about the benefits of outsourcing FM services, highlighting the cost-savings that can be achieved through operational efficiencies. Continuing in the spirit of sharing knowledge, Yousef Al Rousan, Operations Manager, Advanced Facilities Management led a workshop highlighting the importance of service level agreement (SLAs) and key performance indicators (KPIs) in order to track, monitor and improve performance on sites while providing an accurate guideline of the service requirements.



"We look forward to collaborating on projects in the public and private sector in the Kingdom. Seeing the enthusiasm in the Saudi market and being able to share our expertise with potential clients at the Summit has proved to be one of the most valuable benefits of participating in Saudi FM Expo. Clients moving from single service provision to an integrated facilities management can maintain asset value over a long period of time and benefit from significant cost efficiencies," Al Rajhi said.

Advanced Facilities Management along with Advanced Employment and other Advanced subsidiaries are exhibitors at the Saudi FM Expo being held by DMG Events till the 17th January 2017 at the Jeddah Centre for Forums and Events.

Advanced Facilities Management delivers both soft and hard FM services with a portfolio of blue-chip clients across the oil and gas, defense and education sectors. Additionally, Advanced Facilities Management specializes in mobile expertise to serve remote sites both onshore and offshore. Established in 2008, Advanced Facilities Management has rapidly grown to become one of the leading from providers in the UAE. Advanced Facilities Management has recently launched its services in Saudi Arabia.