Global Offshore Production and Capital Expenditure Outlook for Key Planned Upstream Projects Q3 2016: Estimated Capital Expenditure of More Than US$800 Billion - Research and Markets

In the global offshore oil and gas industry, more than 200 key crude and natural gas projects are expected start operations by 2025. Brazil is expected to have the highest number of offshore planned projects globally, followed by the UK and the US.

An estimated capital expenditure of more than US$800 billion is expected to be spent to bring these projects online, of which about 61% could be spent during 2016 to 2025.

Among companies, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A is expected to lead in terms of both capex spending as well as planned production during 2016 to 2025.

Scope

- Oil and gas production outlook by key countries and companies in the global offshore industry up to 2025

- Planned projects count and starts by key countries and companies in the industry

- Details of key planned crude and natural gas projects in the global offshore industry

- Capex and opex outlook by key countries and companies in the industry

Key Topics Covered:

1 Tables & Figures

2 Global Offshore Oil and Gas Industry

2.1 Key Highlights



2.2 Key Offshore Planned Project Count by Country



2.3 Planned Offshore Project Starts by Country



2.4 Production Outlook for Key Global Offshore Planned Projects



2.5 Key Global Planned Offshore Crude Projects



2.6 Key Global Planned Offshore Gas Projects



2.7 Key Global Offshore Discovered Fields



2.8 CAPEX Outlook for Key Global Offshore Planned Projects



2.9 OPEX Outlook for Key Offshore Planned Projects



2.10 Global Key Planned Offshore Projects by Company



2.11 Production from Key Global Planned Offshore Crude Projects by Company



2.12 Production from Key Global Offshore Planned Gas Projects by Company



2.13 CAPEX Outlook for Key Global Offshore Planned Projects by Company



2.14 OPEX Outlook for Key Global Offshore Planned Projects by Company



3 Appendix

