The leading IoT event will arrive in London next week for its 2nd annual event and there are plenty of free areas which you can get involved with. Taking place on the 23-24th January, the IoT Tech Expo event will explore the entire IoT ecosystem, introducing the latest technology innovations across 7 conference tracks, a start-up zone, live hackathon, vast exhibition and IoT meetup.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170116005400/en/

Amazon, PTC, Verizon, BP and Reliance will be speaking within the free conference tracks at the IoT Tech Expo in London in addition to many more. (Photo: Business Wire)

Here are just 7 of the free aspects at the event which you can get involved with:

1. Amazons case study on the Smart Home and IoT

Max Amordeluso, Amazon's EU Head of Alexa Skills Kit will be exploring how voice control is breaking into the smart home space and in a big way. What role will it play as use cases expand, and what are the limits, if any? Day 1 3:10pm.

2. The vast exhibition showcasing the latest tech

With 150+ exhibitors, including a dedicated start-up zone, you will explore the latest IoT innovations and see them in action, from drones to 3D printers, bots to 3D pens, AI to wearables.

3. Live hackathon

Sponsored by Amazon Alexa and QNAP, the two-day hackathon will provide developers with the opportunity to gain early access to new development platforms, hardware and earn industry recognition from some of the leading IoT product and service providers, in addition to winning some exciting prizes prize fund of £1500! Register free here.

4. Keynote panel: The future of IoT development

Industry leaders from PTC, Reliance and Telenor Group will be landscaping the IoT ecosystem, exploring the growth forecasts, fragmentation and which sectors are predicted to have the biggest success. If you're interested in future opportunities for the IoT, this session is not to be missed. Day 1 10:20am.

5. The IoT meetup

Meet with like-minded individuals at the IoT meetup (day 1 4pm), network, share knowledge and develop new business opportunities. The aim is to build a community of people and organisations willing to collaborate, explore and innovate. Why not join?

6. The Blockchain Expo

Co-located with the IoT Tech Expo, the Blockchain Expo will host a range of industry verticals, including financial, insurance, government and healthcare. With a free Blockchain Technologies conference track and exhibition, there will be plenty to explore and discuss!

7. FC Barcelona, SL Benfica, Team GB, Sky YouGov discuss the convergence of sports tech

With an eye-catching speaker line-up, we look at real life use-cases on how smart clothing, textiles, accessories, predictive analytics and sensors can improve sports performance, and which areas are likely to provide the future growth. Day 2 1:30pm.

These are just 7 of the free areas you can get involved with at the IoT Tech Expo Global in London on the 23-24th January! All you need to do is register for your FREE expo pass to experience all of the above and more.

Click here to view the full agenda at the IoT Tech Expo Global.

To learn more about the IoT Tech Expo World Series, visit the corresponding sites:

IoT Tech Expo Global 23-24th January, Olympia, London

IoT Tech Expo Europe 1-2nd June, Estrel, Berlin

IoT Tech Expo North America 29-30th November, Santa Clara, Silicon Valley

For speaking, sponsorship and exhibitor enquiries please contact the team at enquiries@iottechexpo.com or call on +44 (0) 117 980 9023.

NOTES FOR EDITORS

About IoT Tech Expo

The IoT Tech Expo World Series (www.iottechexpo.com) hosts top level content and discussion, introducing and exploring the latest innovations in the Internet of Things arena. It bringstogether key industries including Manufacturing, Transport, Health, Logistics, Government, Energy and Automotive.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170116005400/en/

Contacts:

IoT Tech Expo

Sarah Wheeler

+44117 980 9023

sarah@iottechexpo.com