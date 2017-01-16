Warehouse Management System Market to Garner $3,112 Million, by 2022, Globally - Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon and PUNE, India, January 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

A new report published by Allied Market Research titled, "Global Warehouse Management System Market by Component Type, Industry Vertical, and Geography - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts, 2014 - 2022," projects the warehouse management system (WMS) market size to reach $3,112 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2016 to 2022. This can be attributed to the increase in inventory and workload of WMS in warehouse operations. Europe is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20140911/647229 )



By component type, software held the highest market share in 2015, and services is anticipated to show the highest growth rate. Among the various industry verticals, transportation & logistics is projected to dominate the market. However, pharmaceuticals industry is expected to have the fastest growth rate.

Summary of the Warehouse Management System Market Report can be accessed on the website at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/warehouse-management-system-market

"The European market is most productive as compared to others with diverse industry verticals implementing WMS at a greater extent. Furthermore, it is projected to generate the highest market revenue over the forecast period with predominant deployments in the transportation & logistics industry," states Seapee Bajaj, Lead Analyst, Construction & Manufacturing at AMR.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow fastest due to increase in the adoption of WMS services and extensive growth in Japan, China, Australia, and India.

Key findings of the study:

Software is expected to exhibit a significant growth in the WMS market due to growth in adoption of this technology in the logistics industry.

Transportation & logistics industry generated the highest revenue among other industry verticals pertaining to increase in adoption of WMS.

Europe is projected to exhibit a substantial growth during the forecast period.

is projected to exhibit a substantial growth during the forecast period. Several industry players adopt partnership and product launch as their key strategies to offer innovative products and services & solutions to attain a higher market share.

The dominant players include Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Infor Inc., and Manhattan Associates Inc., and others.

Read similar market research reports on Construction & Manufacturing at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/construction-&-manufacturing-market-report

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions". AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.



Contact:

Rahul Thakur

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Direct: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1 (800) 792-5285 (U.S. & Canada)

Fax: +1 (855) 550-5975

E-mail: sales@alliedmarketresearch.com



Website: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com