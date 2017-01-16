Cellulose Ether & its Derivatives Market Worth 6.41 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, January 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Cellulose Ether & Its Derivatives Marketby Product Type (Methyl, Ethyl, Hydroxyethyl, Hydroxypropyl, Carboxymethyl Cellulose), Application (Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Foods & Beverages, Surface Coatings & Paints), Region - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market was valued at USD 4.51 Billion in 2015 and is projected to reach USD 6.41 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2016 to 2021.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse97 market data Tables and42 Figures spread through166 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Cellulose Ether & Its Derivatives Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cellulose-ethers-market-782.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

This growth is fueled by the growing technological developments, increasing demand in application areas such as, personal care, pharmaceuticals, construction, food ingredients, rising development strategies, and increasing expansion and acquisition activities.

Pharmaceuticals - The largest market for cellulose ether & its derivatives

The pharmaceutical industry is the biggest consumer of cellulose ether & its derivatives and accounted for a major share of the market, in terms of value, in 2015. Cellulose ether & its derivatives are used as tablet binders and pharmaceutical excipients (non-active ingredients). The market for cellulose ether & its derivatives in the pharmaceutical industry is driven by the rise in demand for advanced drugs.

Ask for PDF of the Report at http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=782

Hydroxyethyl cellulose- The fastest growing cellulose derivative

The Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC) derivatives market is the fastest growing cellulose derivative, among others, especially in the Asia-Pacific region, due to the rise in demand for nonionic HEC in oil drilling, paints & coatings, mining and construction activities, and personal care applications. Also, the growing use of HEC in cement, lime, gypsum, organic plasters & mortars is expected to further result in strong growth from the construction application.

Asia-Pacific - The largest market for cellulose ether & its derivatives

The Asia-Pacific region is the largest Cellulose Ether & Its Derivatives Market with major developments witnessed in China, Japan, India, and South Korea. The Asia-Pacific region accounted for half of the global cellulose ether & its derivatives market, in terms of value, in 2015. This region is expected to lead the market till 2021. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to remain the largest region till 2021 with high investments in growing applications such as, mining, construction, drilling fluids in oilfields, and pharmaceutical industries. Also, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing in the cellulose ether & its derivatives market. This high growth is attributed to the expansions of production capacities, competitive manufacturing costs, and others.

Make an Inquiry @http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=782

Major players such as, Lotte Chemicals (Korea), AkzoNobel Performance Additives (The Netherlands), Ashland Inc. (U.S.), SE Tylose (Germany), and CP Kelco. (U.S.), and others have adopted development strategies such as, expansions, acquisitions, and product developments to achieve growth in the global cellulose ether & its derivatives market

Browse Related Reports:

Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market by Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics, Oil & Gas, Paper, Detergents, and Others (Mining, Textiles Processing, Ceramics, Paints, Construction, and Adhesives)) - Trends & Forecasts to 2020

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/carboxymethyl-cellulose-market-16412328.html

Cellulose Fiber Market by Fiber Type [Natural Cellulose Fibers (Cotton, Jute & Others), Man-Made Cellulose Fibers (Viscose, Lyocell, Modal & Others), by Application (Apparel, Home Textile, Industrial, and Others) & by Region - Trends & Forecast to 2020

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cellulose-fiber-market-189312904.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr.Rohan

MarketsandMarkets

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com





Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets