BAE Systems has been selected by Lockheed Martin to modernize the F-22 Raptor's head-up display (HUD) for the U.S. Air Force, replacing it with a completely digital version.

Under terms of the contract, BAE Systems will use its advanced Digital Light Engine (DLE) technology to implement a form, fit, and function HUD solution that integrates seamlessly into the F-22's existing HUD space. The company then anticipates receiving a follow-on production contract to retrofit the F-22 fleet's current HUDs with the modern DLE solution.

"The F-22 is a premier fighter aircraft of the U.S. Air Force, and its pilots deserve the most advanced situational awareness technology available today," said Andy Humphries, director of Advanced Displays at BAE Systems. "We've worked closely with Lockheed Martin to deliver a completely modernized HUD solution for the F-22 fleet that meets the long-term needs of the Air Force."

The DLE package is compatible with any existing aircraft interface. Designed for mission effectiveness, the upgrade removes the conventional cathode ray tube image source and introduces a more advanced digital display solution. The digital technology offers increased reliability, eliminates high-maintenance and obsolete items, and provides a constant luminance performance.

"This new F-22 head-up display is a great example of how the F-22 industry team is integrating innovative technologies into the combat Raptor fleet," said Ken Merchant, vice president of the F-22 program at Lockheed Martin. "This directly supports our ongoing efforts to deliver affordable and reliable new capabilities to our Air Force customer and warfighters."

BAE Systems has been a leader in HUD development and production for more than 50 years, a position gained through continuous investment in technology and innovation. The company has produced more than 15,000 head-up displays that have been in service on more than 50 different aircraft types in more than 50 countries around the world. BAE Systems' displays perform on some of the most advanced and demanding military aircraft around the world.

