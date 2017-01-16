QNAP Video Station Supports Versatile Media Add-ons for Detailed Content Information and Optimised User Experience

TAIPEI, Taiwan, January 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

QNAP® Systems, Inc. announced that Video Station 5.0 now supports various online multimedia databases, including IMDb, TMDB for Movie, TMDB for TV and The TVDB for TV. With media add-ons, users can easily browse video information (such as director, cast, ratings and reviews) in Video Station. Users can also download posters for movies and TV series and use them as video preview images.

Video Station supports online multimedia databases that provide detailed video information in multiple languages. Users can automatically download updated content information via Video Station media add-ons. With the convenient searching feature, users can save time managing their videos and enjoy an optimised viewing experience.

"The Video Station team is dedicated to improving all aspects of video entertainment on QNAP NAS. By adding support for these online databases, Video Station users can complete their video collections with up-to-date information for easy management and an improved viewing experience," said Bennett Cheng, Product Manager of QNAP.

QTS 4.3.0 (or newer) is required to use Video Station with media add-ons. The media add-ons can be installed from "Control Panel" > "Applications" > "Multimedia Management" > "Media Add-on".

Availability

The Video Station Beta is now available from the QTS App Centre. For more information, please visit https://www.qnap.com/en/tutorial/con_show.php?op=showone&cid=96 .

