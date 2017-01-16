Technavio market research analysts forecast the global containerized and modular data center marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 12% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

Technavio has published a new report on the global containerized and modular data center market from 2017-2021.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global containerized and modular data center marketfor 2017-2021. The report presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top seven vendors in the market. Furthermore, it outlines the challenges faced by the vendors and the market at large, as well as the key trends emerging in the market.

According to Abhishek Sharma, a lead analyst at Technavio for data center research, "Modular data centers are gaining popularity among enterprises worldwide. They are used as an additional capacity container for traditional data centers, disaster recovery solutions, or as a new data center facility with several containers."

Technavio ICT analysts highlight the following four market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global containerized and modular data center market:

Highly efficient at low cost

Containerized and modular data centers are efficient in terms of design and offer high flexibility, which includes adding modules as the business need arises. This aids in lowering CAPEX and OPEX. In modular systems, internal subsystems are closely integrated, which results in increased efficiency in terms of power and cooling needs. These modular data center solutions allow precise airflow management with support for up to 30 kW per rack.

Rapid deployment of data centers

With fast changing business requirements, there is increased need among organizations to deploy fresh data centers as well as add additional data center capabilities at a much shorter time. The traditional data center deployment approach requires around eighteen to twenty-four months to become fully operational. Since modular data centers are preassembled with standardized components such as racks and IT infrastructure, the deployment of the data center through modular model can be done within six months. Containerized facilities are available within four months, which is typically six times faster than traditional data center construction.

Need to reduce the complexity of traditional data centers

The cost of building a traditional data center is increasing because of the installation of modern infrastructure with advanced power and cooling systems. With the addition of new infrastructure components into the existing data center, the complexity of the operations and management of the facility continues to grow. This is the main reason behind the switch to modular data center facilities.

"The cost of establishing modular data center is 20%-30% lesser as compared to building a traditional data center. Also, with the growing business demands, the process of upgrading infrastructure can be easy and quick with the installation of one or two additional preassembly," says Abhishek.

Highly suitable for disaster recovery

Containerized data center supports disaster recovery plan as well and aids in minimizing downtime and restoring services quickly during power outages and natural disasters. For secure data center operations and maintenance, these containers are manufactured with fire resistant and suppression units that are dust resistant. These containers also offer water intrusion prevention benefits. They are tested in harsh environments where the temperature is around 55°C.

