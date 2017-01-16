WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - January 16, 2017) - On the eve of the Trump Presidential Inaugural, The United States Conference of Mayors (USCM) will call on Congress and the Administration to support and retain key provisions of the Affordable Care Act that have bipartisan support, and to work with mayors to improve access to affordable healthcare for people in cities and their metropolitan areas on Wednesday, January 18 th during the Conference's Winter Meeting.

Boston (MA) Mayor Martin J. Walsh, Chair of the Conference of Mayors' Children, Health and Human Services Standing Committee, along with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Chair

Conference's Cities of Opportunity Task Force will hold a joint meeting from 2:45pm to 3:45pm in the South American Room to discuss the future of healthcare in this country and how proposals to repeal and/or replace the law will impact people in cities and metropolitan areas.

The mayors will voice their 'call to action' to protect and enhance access to affordable healthcare at a PRESS CONFERENCE on the Affordable Care Act immediately following the session at 4pm ET in the Statler Room.

Under the leadership of Conference President Oklahoma City (OK) Mayor Mick Cornett, more than 300 mayors will engage next week with Administration officials, Congressional members and business leaders to ensure the economic health of America's cities. Several Trump cabinet nominees, including Vice President Elect Mike Pence, were invited to speak at the meeting, which runs from Tuesday, January 17 to Thursday, January 19.

WHO:

Boston (MA) Mayor Martin J. Walsh, USCM Health & Human Services Committee Chair

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, USCM Cities of Opportunity Task Force Chair

San Francisco (CA) Mayor Ed Lee, USCM Leadership

New Orleans (LA) Mayor Mitch Landrieu, USCM Leadership

WHAT:

PRESS CONFERENCE ON AFFORDABLE CARE ACT

WHEN:

Wednesday, January 18 th | 4pm ET

WHERE:

Statler Room | Capital Hilton | 1001 16th St, NW | Washington, D.C. | 202-393-1000

About The United States Conference of Mayors -- The U.S. Conference of Mayors is the official nonpartisan organization of cities with populations of 30,000 or more. There are nearly 1,400 such cities in the country today, and each city is represented in the Conference by its chief elected official, the mayor.

