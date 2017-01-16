Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal industrial valves and actuators marketreport. This market research report also lists 49 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global industrial valves and actuators market is categorized as a highly-fragmented market consisting of global as well as regional vendors. Existing small, medium, and large multi-national players offer a range of industrial valves and actuators to end-user industries. Since there are many vendors in the market, vendors need to address customization and the specific solution requirements of end-users. Technology innovation in product features and quality will have a further impact on the market share of the vendors. To penetrate the market and establish a better network, vendors tend to engage in sales via distributors that act as intermediaries between OEMs and end-users.

"Since the market share is distributed between global and regional vendors, horizontal integration holds the key in edging out the competition. Strategic alliances to form mergers and acquisitions hold the key to expanding to new markets and consolidating market share as regional vendors have better reach and network in growing markets," says Bharath Kanniappan, lead automation analyst from Technavio.

Technavioindustrial automationmarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

AVK

AVK is a manufacturer of industrial control and monitoring systems for both process and discrete industries. AVK Valves, the flow control division of AVK, manufactures a range of industrial valves for the water treatment, power generation, pulp and paper, chemicals, steel, and the oil and gas industries. AVK owns several subsidiaries that engage in the manufacturing of valves for specific user segments.

Cameron

Cameron engages in the manufacturing of industrial products, including pressure control, flow control, processing, and compression systems. Besides industrial products manufacturing, the company also provides project consulting and aftermarket support services for end-user industries. Cameron manufactures and provides aftersales support for distributed valves, engineered valves, process valves, actuators, and measurement systems

Emerson

Emerson is a diverse company that provides technology and solutions, including design, engineering of products, services, and solutions for a broad range of industries globally. Under the industrial automation division, Emerson manufactures a range of valves and actuators that are deployed across process and discrete industries. Emerson manufactures a range of industrial valves that include quarter-turn, multi-turn, and control valves, as well as actuators.

Flowserve

Flowserve engages in the manufacturing, sales, and services of motion control systems for industrial applications. Based out of the US, it offers pumps, seals, valves, and automation services to end-user industries like chemicals, oil and gas, power generation, and water management. Value-added products and services are also provided to general industrial markets. The company focusses on developing customized solutions in industrial valves for end-users.

Pentair

Pentair is a diverse industrial vendor that engages in the manufacturing of innovative products and solutions for the energy and industrial sectors. The company focuses on process technologies and products, including flow control, valves, actuators, and other automation products for its end-user industries. The firm offers a broad range of industrial valves, such as on-off valves and safety relief valves and actuators for end-users.

