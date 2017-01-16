Molded Case Circuit Breakers Market Worth 9.62 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, January 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Molded Case Circuit Breakers Marketby Type (Molded Case and Miniature), Rated Current (0-20A, 21-75A, 76-250A, 251-800A, above 800A), End-Use (T&D, Manufacturing & Process, Infrastructure, Power Generation, Transportation) - Global Forecasts to 2021" published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 6.92 Billion in 2016 to USD 9.62 Billion by 2021, registering a CAGR of 6.82% from 2016 to 2021.



The global market is set to witness significant growth, due to the increasing rural electrification, growing urban energy conservation programs, increasing industrialization and demand from utilities, and revival in construction activities led by several government initiatives.

The transmission & distribution industry segment is expected to hold the largest share of the Molded Case Circuit Breakers Market, by end-user, during the forecast period

The transmission & distribution industry segment led the Molded Case Circuit Breakers Market in 2015, and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. This segment is primarily driven by modernization of the ageing infrastructure in the developed countries. Growing construction activities in the developing economies and increasing smart cities projects around the globe for conserving energy is expected to create new revenue pockets for the Molded Case Circuit Breakers Market during the forecast period.

Rated current segment ranging from 75A-250A to be the fastest growing segment in the Molded Case Circuit Breakers Market

With regard to the rated current segment, MCB and MCCB with rated current ranging from 75A-250A are expected to constitute the fastest growing market from 2016 to 2021. This particular rated current sub-segment is expected to be fastest growing segment because the MCB and MCCB falling under this sub-segment are mostly used in infrastructure sector, especially residential as well as commercial. The growing infrastructure sector in the developing economies is likely to drive the market for this sub-segment.

Asia-Pacific: The leading market for molded case circuit breakers and Miniature circuit breaker

In this report, the Molded Case Circuit Breakers Market has been analyzed with respect to six regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global Molded Case Circuit Breakers Market, given an increase in the number of construction activities in countries such as India and China.

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes profiles of some of the top players in the Molded Case Circuit Breakers Market. These players include Siemens AG (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), General Electric (U.S.), Eaton Corporation Plc. (Ireland), and Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.). Leading players are trying to penetrate the markets in developing economies, and are adopting various strategies to increase their market share.

