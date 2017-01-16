UAE Elevators Market to Grow at 8% Till 2021, Says TechSci Research

NEW YORK, January 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Growing disposable income and booming construction market coupled with favorable government initiatives to drive the demand for elevators and escalators by 2021

According to TechSci Research report, "UAE Elevators & Escalators Market, By Type of Carriage, By Type of Machinery, By Type of Door, By End Use, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011 - 2021'', the elevators market in the UAE is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8% during 2016 - 2021. With increasing urbanization, growing construction of high rise buildings, booming real estate sector and surging investments by public as well as private entities for the improvement of public infrastructure are expected to drive the demand for elevators and escalators in the UAE during 2016 - 2021.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20140117/663730 )



Table : Airport Projects in UAE, As of 2016

Project Name Description City Status Carrying out expansion Al Maktoum International of an international Airport Expansion Project airport Dubai Current Project Passenger Terminal Building Carrying out expansion Expansion Project - Al of the existing Maktoum International Airport passenger terminals Dubai Current Project Midfield Terminal Project - Construction of a Abu Dhabi International 1.1-kilometer-long Airport Expansion terminal building Abu Dhabi Current Project Source: Ministry of Infrastructure and Development

Browse 10 market data Tables and 48 Figures spread through120 Pages and an in-depth TOC on "UAE Elevators & Escalators Market"

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/uae-elevators-escalators-market-by-type-of-carriage-passenger-freight-others-by-type-of-machinery-hydraulic-vs-traction-by-type-of-door-manual-vs-automatic-by-end-use-competition-forecast-opportunities/879.html

By 2015, passenger elevator segment dominated the UAE elevators market, followed by freight elevators. Increasing number of high rise buildings is driving the demand for passenger elevators across different end user segment including residential, commercial, industrial and government institutions. Major companies operating in the UAE elevators market include ETA Melco, Kone Middle East, Otis, Schindler and ThyssenKrupp, among others. Northern region dominated the UAE elevators market on account of increase in number of infrastructure projects in the region and growing focus on real estate construction.

Download Sample Report

@ https://www.techsciresearch.com/sample-report.aspx?cid=879

Customers can also request for 10% free customization on this report.

"In order to increase focus on infrastructure and urban development, the Government of UAE has taken an initiative to expand the metro lines, and the construction for the same is going on across the country. For instance, Dubai Metro Green Line will be extended in which 11 new metro stations will be added to the route. Moreover, Alstom, ACCIONA and Gulermak signed a contract with Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) to design and build the extension of Dubai's Red Metro Line. This extension will be completed by 2020 and it will add 12 stations to the Red Line, which currently has 29 stations. All these developments in the country are expected to generate huge demand for elevators and escalators in the country during forecast period.", said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

"UAE Elevators & Escalators Market, By Type of Carriage, By Type of Machinery, By Type of Door, By End Use, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011 - 2021" has evaluated the future growth potential of UAE elevator and escalators market and provides statistics and information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in UAE elevators and escalators market.

Browse Related Reports

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Services Market By Type (Professional and Managed Services), By Application (Manufacturing, Healthcare, Smart Homes and Buildings, Smart Cities, etc.), By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2021

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/global-internet-of-things-iot-services-market-by-type-professional-and-managed-services-by-application-manufacturing-healthcare-smart-homes-and-buildings-smart-cities-etc-by-region-competition-forecast-and-opportunities/805.html

Global Smart Homes Market By Application (Energy Management Systems, Security & Access Control Systems, etc.), By Technology (Wireless Communication Technology, etc.), By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2021

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/global-smart-homes-market-by-application-energy-management-systems-security-access-control-systems-etc-by-technology-wireless-communication-technology-etc-by-region-competition-forecast-and-opportunities-2011-2021/648.html

United States Sensor Market By Type (Touch Sensors, Image Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Motion Sensors, etc.), and By Application (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Automotive, etc.) Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2021

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/united-states-sensor-market-by-type-touch-sensors-image-sensors-pressure-sensors-motion-sensors-etc-and-by-application-consumer-electronics-healthcare-automotive-etc-competition-forecast-and-opportunities-2011-2021/711.html



About TechSci Research

TechSci Research is a leading global market research firm publishing premium market research reports. Serving 700 global clients with more than 600 premium market research studies, TechSci Research is serving clients across 11 different industrial verticals. TechSci Research specializes in research based consulting assignments in high growth and emerging markets, leading technologies and niche applications. Our workforce of more than 100 fulltime Analysts and Consultants employing innovative research solutions and tracking global and country specific high growth markets helps TechSci clients to lead rather than follow market trends.

Contact

Mr. Ken Mathews

708 Third Avenue,

Manhattan, NY,

New York - 10017

Tel: +1-646-360-1656

Email: sales@techsciresearch.com



Connect with us on Twitter - https://twitter.com/TechSciResearch

Connect with us on LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/techsci-research