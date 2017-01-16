Correction of Certain Comparative Figures in SSM's Interim Report for Q2 2016

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jan 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
A correction of certain comparative figures for the period January 1 to June 30, 2015 has been made in the consolidated profit and loss statement in SSM's interim report for Q2 2016.
In the interim report for Q2 2016, which was published on August 26, 2016, certain incorrect comparative figures for the period January 1 to June 30, 2015 were reported in the consolidated profit and loss statement on pages 2 and 4 of the report.
As previously communicated, SSM has recalculated certain previous financial reports as a result of the reclassification of SSM's investment properties to non-investment properties in Q4 2015. The correction is due to the inclusion of non-recalculated comparative numbers, according to the company's new principles of classification, for the period January 1 to June 30, 2015 in the consolidated profit and loss statement in the interim report for Q2 2016.
According to the company's new principles of classification, the correct figures for the period January 1 to June 30, 2015 are stated in the below table. A corrected version of the interim report for Q2 2016 can be found on the company's website.
Published in financial reports
Correct,
2015-01-01
2015-01-01
SEK thousand
2015-06-30
2015-06-30
Net sales
235 506
235 506
-
Expenses for production and management
- 192 774
- 192 327
447
Gross profit
42 732
43 179
447
Sales and administration expenses
- 12 738
- 12 738
-
Participations in joint ventures
12 253
12 253
-
Operating profit
42 247
42 694
447
Financial income
4 379
4 379
-
Financial expenses
- 10 854
- 8 397
2 457
Net financial items
- 6 475
- 4 018
2 457
Pre-tax profit
35 772
38 676
2 904
Tax
- 841
- 3 285
- 2 444
EARNINGS FOR THE PERIOD
34 931
35 391
Profit attributable to
Parent company shareholders
34 928
35 388
460
Minority interest
3
3
-
34 931
35 391
460
For more information, please contact:
Ann-Charlotte Johansson, Director of Communications & IR
Phone: + 46 761 65 17 71
Email: ann-charlotte.johansson@ssmliving.se
About SSM Holding (publ)
SSM is a residential developer operating in the Stockholm region. Our vision is a housing market with room for as many people as possible. What sets us apart is that we build for a specific target group - the urbanites of tomorrow - and our ambition is to develop the most popular apartments in urban areas. SSM therefore builds apartments offering good value for money for one or two person households with high functionality per square meter, just outside the city center, close to public transport. Read more at: https://www.ssmlivinggroup.com
