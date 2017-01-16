sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
16.01.2017 | 17:40
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Correction of Certain Comparative Figures in SSM's Interim Report for Q2 2016

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jan 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

A correction of certain comparative figures for the period January 1 to June 30, 2015 has been made in the consolidated profit and loss statement in SSM's interim report for Q2 2016.

In the interim report for Q2 2016, which was published on August 26, 2016, certain incorrect comparative figures for the period January 1 to June 30, 2015 were reported in the consolidated profit and loss statement on pages 2 and 4 of the report.

As previously communicated, SSM has recalculated certain previous financial reports as a result of the reclassification of SSM's investment properties to non-investment properties in Q4 2015. The correction is due to the inclusion of non-recalculated comparative numbers, according to the company's new principles of classification, for the period January 1 to June 30, 2015 in the consolidated profit and loss statement in the interim report for Q2 2016.

According to the company's new principles of classification, the correct figures for the period January 1 to June 30, 2015 are stated in the below table. A corrected version of the interim report for Q2 2016 can be found on the company's website.


Published in financial reports
2015 H1 and 2016 H1

Correct,
recalculated figures


Difference


2015-01-01

2015-01-01


SEK thousand

2015-06-30

2015-06-30


Net sales

235 506

235 506

-

Expenses for production and management

- 192 774

- 192 327

447

Gross profit

42 732

43 179

447





Sales and administration expenses

- 12 738

- 12 738

-

Participations in joint ventures

12 253

12 253

-

Operating profit

42 247

42 694

447





Financial income

4 379

4 379

-

Financial expenses

- 10 854

- 8 397

2 457

Net financial items

- 6 475

- 4 018

2 457





Pre-tax profit

35 772

38 676

2 904





Tax

- 841

- 3 285

- 2 444

EARNINGS FOR THE PERIOD

34 931

35 391






Profit attributable to




Parent company shareholders

34 928

35 388

460

Minority interest

3

3

-


34 931

35 391

460


For more information, please contact:
Ann-Charlotte Johansson, Director of Communications & IR
Phone: + 46 761 65 17 71
Email: ann-charlotte.johansson@ssmliving.se

About SSM Holding (publ)
SSM is a residential developer operating in the Stockholm region. Our vision is a housing market with room for as many people as possible. What sets us apart is that we build for a specific target group - the urbanites of tomorrow - and our ambition is to develop the most popular apartments in urban areas. SSM therefore builds apartments offering good value for money for one or two person households with high functionality per square meter, just outside the city center, close to public transport. Read more at: https://www.ssmlivinggroup.com

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/ssm/r/correction-of-certain-comparative-figures-in-ssm-s-interim-report-for-q2-2016,c2167502

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/11507/2167502/615184.pdf

Press release (PDF)


© 2017 PR Newswire