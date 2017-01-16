Correction of Certain Comparative Figures in SSM's Interim Report for Q2 2016

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jan 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

A correction of certain comparative figures for the period January 1 to June 30, 2015 has been made in the consolidated profit and loss statement in SSM's interim report for Q2 2016.

In the interim report for Q2 2016, which was published on August 26, 2016, certain incorrect comparative figures for the period January 1 to June 30, 2015 were reported in the consolidated profit and loss statement on pages 2 and 4 of the report.

As previously communicated, SSM has recalculated certain previous financial reports as a result of the reclassification of SSM's investment properties to non-investment properties in Q4 2015. The correction is due to the inclusion of non-recalculated comparative numbers, according to the company's new principles of classification, for the period January 1 to June 30, 2015 in the consolidated profit and loss statement in the interim report for Q2 2016.

According to the company's new principles of classification, the correct figures for the period January 1 to June 30, 2015 are stated in the below table. A corrected version of the interim report for Q2 2016 can be found on the company's website.





Published in financial reports

2015 H1 and 2016 H1 Correct,

recalculated figures

Difference



2015-01-01 2015-01-01

SEK thousand 2015-06-30 2015-06-30

Net sales 235 506 235 506 - Expenses for production and management - 192 774 - 192 327 447 Gross profit 42 732 43 179 447







Sales and administration expenses - 12 738 - 12 738 - Participations in joint ventures 12 253 12 253 - Operating profit 42 247 42 694 447







Financial income 4 379 4 379 - Financial expenses - 10 854 - 8 397 2 457 Net financial items - 6 475 - 4 018 2 457







Pre-tax profit 35 772 38 676 2 904







Tax - 841 - 3 285 - 2 444 EARNINGS FOR THE PERIOD 34 931 35 391









Profit attributable to





Parent company shareholders 34 928 35 388 460 Minority interest 3 3 -

34 931 35 391 460



For more information, please contact:

Ann-Charlotte Johansson, Director of Communications & IR

Phone: + 46 761 65 17 71

Email: ann-charlotte.johansson@ssmliving.se



About SSM Holding (publ)

SSM is a residential developer operating in the Stockholm region. Our vision is a housing market with room for as many people as possible. What sets us apart is that we build for a specific target group - the urbanites of tomorrow - and our ambition is to develop the most popular apartments in urban areas. SSM therefore builds apartments offering good value for money for one or two person households with high functionality per square meter, just outside the city center, close to public transport. Read more at: https://www.ssmlivinggroup.com

