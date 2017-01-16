sprite-preloader
Montag, 16.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
16.01.2017 | 17:43
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC - Portfolio Update

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc (the "Company")

All data as at 31 December 2016

This data will be available on the Company's website, http://www.pacific-assets.co.uk shortly.

Pacific Assets Trust plc as at 31 December 2016

Top Ten Equity Holdings%
Vitasoy International Holdings6.9
Tech Mahindra5.7
Marico4.8
Standard Foods4.2
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing4.0
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories3.2
Chroma Ate3.1
Manila Water3.0
Kotak Mahindra Bank2.9
Unicharm2.7
Total40.5
Geographical breakdown%
India33.8
Taiwan17.3
Hong Kong7.5
Philippines7.3
Bangladesh4.5
Indonesia4.4
Thailand3.7
Sri Lanka3.3
Japan+2.7
Singapore2.4
South Korea2.4
China2.2
Malaysia1.4
United States*1.0
Net Current Assets6.1
Total100.0
Actual Gearing0.0

+Represented by a company listed in Japan but whose economic activities are predominantly within the Asia Pacific region.

*Represented by a company listed in the United States but whose economic activities are predominantly within the Asia Pacific region.

Note: All percentages are based on total assets less current liabilities

- ENDS-

16 January 2017


© 2017 PR Newswire