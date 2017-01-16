PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC - Portfolio Update

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc (the "Company")

All data as at 31 December 2016

This data will be available on the Company's website, http://www.pacific-assets.co.uk shortly.

Pacific Assets Trust plc as at 31 December 2016

Top Ten Equity Holdings % Vitasoy International Holdings 6.9 Tech Mahindra 5.7 Marico 4.8 Standard Foods 4.2 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 4.0 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories 3.2 Chroma Ate 3.1 Manila Water 3.0 Kotak Mahindra Bank 2.9 Unicharm 2.7 Total 40.5 Geographical breakdown % India 33.8 Taiwan 17.3 Hong Kong 7.5 Philippines 7.3 Bangladesh 4.5 Indonesia 4.4 Thailand 3.7 Sri Lanka 3.3 Japan+ 2.7 Singapore 2.4 South Korea 2.4 China 2.2 Malaysia 1.4 United States* 1.0 Net Current Assets 6.1 Total 100.0 Actual Gearing 0.0

+Represented by a company listed in Japan but whose economic activities are predominantly within the Asia Pacific region.

*Represented by a company listed in the United States but whose economic activities are predominantly within the Asia Pacific region.

Note: All percentages are based on total assets less current liabilities

