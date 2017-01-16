PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC - Portfolio Update

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc (the "Company")
All data as at 31 December 2016
This data will be available on the Company's website, http://www.pacific-assets.co.uk shortly.
Pacific Assets Trust plc as at 31 December 2016
|Top Ten Equity Holdings
|%
|Vitasoy International Holdings
|6.9
|Tech Mahindra
|5.7
|Marico
|4.8
|Standard Foods
|4.2
|Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
|4.0
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|3.2
|Chroma Ate
|3.1
|Manila Water
|3.0
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|2.9
|Unicharm
|2.7
|Total
|40.5
|Geographical breakdown
|%
|India
|33.8
|Taiwan
|17.3
|Hong Kong
|7.5
|Philippines
|7.3
|Bangladesh
|4.5
|Indonesia
|4.4
|Thailand
|3.7
|Sri Lanka
|3.3
|Japan+
|2.7
|Singapore
|2.4
|South Korea
|2.4
|China
|2.2
|Malaysia
|1.4
|United States*
|1.0
|Net Current Assets
|6.1
|Total
|100.0
|Actual Gearing
|0.0
+Represented by a company listed in Japan but whose economic activities are predominantly within the Asia Pacific region.
*Represented by a company listed in the United States but whose economic activities are predominantly within the Asia Pacific region.
Note: All percentages are based on total assets less current liabilities
