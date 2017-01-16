HOUSING ASSOCIATION FUNDING PLC - Notice of Results of the Meeting

THIS NOTICE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES THE IMMEDIATE ATTENTION OF NOTEHOLDERS. IF NOTEHOLDERS ARE IN ANY DOUBT AS TO THE ACTION THEY SHOULD TAKE, THEY SHOULD SEEK THEIR OWN FINANCIAL AND LEGAL ADVICE, INCLUDING AS TO ANY TAX CONSEQUENCES, IMMEDIATELY FROM THEIR STOCKBROKER, SOLICITOR, ACCOUNTANT OR OTHER INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL OR LEGAL ADVISER

NOTICE OF RESULTS OF THE MEETING

To the holders of the £192,270,000 8.25 per cent. Secured Loan-Backed Notes due June 2027 ISIN: XS0073407537 and XS0222506395

(the"Notes")

issued by Housing Association Funding PLC

(the "Issuer")

Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) requires disclosure by or on behalf of the Issuer of any inside information concerning the Issuer.

Capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined herein shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the consent solicitation memorandum and notice to Noteholders dated 22 December 2016 (the Consent Solicitation Memorandum).

REFERENCE IS MADE TO the Consent Solicitation Memorandum.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the Noteholders that, at the meeting of Noteholders convened by the Issuer pursuant to the Consent Solicitation Memorandum and held on 16 January 2017, the Extraordinary Resolution (as set out in the Consent Solicitation Memorandum) was duly passed by the Noteholders.

As a consequence of the Extraordinary Resolution being passed by the Noteholders, the entry into the Amendment Documents by the Issuer, Trustee and the other parties to the Amendment Documents (together, the "Parties") in order to, amongst other things, implement the Proposal described in the Consent Solicitation, has been duly sanctioned by the Noteholders. As such, the Amendment Documents will now be circulated to the Parties for execution.

Queries may be addressed to the Issuer as follows:

Housing Association Funding PLC:

Address: 4th Floor, 40 Dukes Place, London EC3A 7NH

Attention: The Directors

Telephone: +44 (0)20 7397 6372

e-mail: spvservices@capitafiduciary.co.uk

HOUSING ASSOCIATION FUNDING PLC

16 January 2017