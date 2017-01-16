GA Telesis Engine Services ("GATES") has received certification from the Civil Aviation Administration of China Aviation ("CAAC"). CAAC approval provides GATES with access to a major MRO market for CFM56-5B/7B and CF6-80C2B engines and will allow the company to develop and expand its customer base in China. GATES has previously been approved by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the Transport Canada Civil Aviation (TCCA) and the General Authority of Civil Aviation in Saudi Arabia ("GACA").

"Over the past two years we have had a significant number of GA Telesis' customers ask us to support their engine maintenance needs," said Basil Papayoti, President of GATES. "This milestone approval opens our doors to the thousands of CFM56 and CF6-80C2 engines that are operating in China," he added.

"Three years ago, we entered into a landmark agreement with Air China showing our commitment to serving the needs of the mainland Chinese air carriers by forming our GAIC joint venture with Air China," said Abdol Moabery, President CEO of GA Telesis and Chairman of GA Innovation China. "This approval is further evidence of our commitment to providing integrated service solutions to Chinese airlines," he added.

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis is the global provider of integrated aviation solutions serving the aviation and aerospace industries. The Company helps its customers achieve higher levels of performance by creating custom-tailored, multi-faceted solutions integrating its financial asset structuring expertise with component supply chain solutions, jet engine, aircraft systems and aerostructures MRO services.

About GA Telesis Engine Services (GATES)

GA Telesis Engine Services is an FAA/EASA/GACA/CAAC approved facility located at Helsinki, Vantaa Airport that specializes in the repair and overhaul of CFM International, CFM56-5B, CFM56-7B and General Electric CF6-80C2B jet engines for the Airbus A320 family, Boeing 737NG Family, 767-300ER and 747-400 aircraft. GATES, has integrated test cell capable of up to 100,000 pounds of thrust and has the capacity to overhaul up to 200 jet engines per year. GATES Go-Team is also one of the few companies authorized by EASA to remotely perform repairs on engines that are installed on aircraft.

