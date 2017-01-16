Conquest launched its renewable power fund, Conquest Renewable Yield Europe, dedicated to acquiring and managing renewable power generation real assets. These assets are initially sourced from partnerships signed with large renowned renewable energy players. Conquest expects that the current infrastructure investment trends will continue to grow, driven by climate change concerns and improved cost competiveness - increasing the need for capital to finance the increasingly strong green-energy sector.

The Conquest Renewable Yield Europe fund has a 20-year 'buy-and-hold' investment thesis, which can be extended to 30 years, and will deploy capital to acquire renewable real assets, with a ready-for-construction or brownfield profile, providing long-term inflation-linked annual yield to investors. Fund investments are made on an unlevered or limited leverage equity basis, across the spectrum of renewable real assets in OECD countries, with the majority of opportunities to be sourced from solar photovoltaic and wind real assets located in Western Europe.

Conquest has built a recognized expertise over the years in the Infrastructure investment sector. Since 2011, the firm's Advisory and Asset Management teams have been participating to or advising on the deployment of bespoke financing platforms and solutions for renewable projects across geographies, ranging from Europe and the US to India and Australia.

In a volatile market, with historically low long-term government bond yields, meeting their asset liability matching requirements is challenging for institutional investors globally. The alternative energy real asset sector is increasingly providing opportunities for less correlated, inflation-linked, and long-term yielding revenues.

About Conquest: Conquest is an independent investment banking advisory and asset management firm with significant expertise in a broad range of international transactions and strategic situations. Clients and investors trust Conquest to provide thoughtful, custom-tailored solutions that help drive their strategic, and financial goals.

