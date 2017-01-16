UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440 )

Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAME NAV ISIN NAV DATE UK Mortgages Limited £0.9184 GG00BXDZMK63 30th November 2016

UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying November NAV

The UKML NAV per share was calculated for November month-end at 91.84 pence per share.

The reduction of 0.31p in the NAV is mostly due to the amortisation of upfront costs on TML and Coventry portfolios, which was partially offset by an improvement in the mark-to-market valuation of the swap. The Coventry portfolio continues to perform well, while TML's origination volumes are in line with expectations.

Further details on the portfolio and pipeline will be available in the upcoming factsheet.

Date: 16 January 2017