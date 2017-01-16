sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
16.01.2017 | 17:52
PR Newswire

UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, January 16

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440 )

Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAMENAVISINNAV DATE
UK Mortgages Limited£0.9184GG00BXDZMK6330th November 2016

UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying November NAV

The UKML NAV per share was calculated for November month-end at 91.84 pence per share.

The reduction of 0.31p in the NAV is mostly due to the amortisation of upfront costs on TML and Coventry portfolios, which was partially offset by an improvement in the mark-to-market valuation of the swap. The Coventry portfolio continues to perform well, while TML's origination volumes are in line with expectations.

Further details on the portfolio and pipeline will be available in the upcoming factsheet.

Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Andrew Bonham 44 (0)1481 745302
Date: 16 January 2017


© 2017 PR Newswire