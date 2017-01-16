Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "European Telecom Sector Benchmark" report to their offering.

This benchmark shows progress similarities and differences on the path of growth of the telecom operators in Europe. Although revenues shrank and were restructured in the past five years, Telcos as Cablecos embraced differently the competition and the needs for investment in either wireless or wireline fast broadband networks.

In this report, the subscribers, revenues shares, margins and growth figures are compared throughout Europe. Market dynamics are detailed for 6 sub-regions with similar economics: Scandinavia, Central Europe, Southern Europe, Southeastern Europe, The British Isles and Western European countries.

Then, the report addresses the concentration and development of big players by benchmarking their tendency to develop at the pan European level, at a chosen sub-region level or by escaping the game with an external international ambition.

List of indicators

Type of data

Historic data 2007-2015

Geographic coverage

European Union (EU-28)

Norway

Switzerland

Country variables

Socioeconomic data

Annual gross domestic product (GDP)

Population

Access indicators

Number of traditional landlines

Total number of mobile customers, number of 3G and LTE mobile customers

Number of prepaid, postpaid mobile customers

Total number of fixed Internet subscribers, number of fixed broadband subscribers

Number of MNOs and main operators market share

Main broadband ISP's market share

Revenue indicators

Wireline telephone revenue

Mobile services revenue, mobile calling revenue, mobile data revenue

Fixed Internet services revenue

Explanatory variables

Roaming tariffs

Unbundling tariffs

Economic aggregates

Revenue

Distribution of revenue by geographic segment and business area

EBITDA

Net profits and profit rate

CapEx and rate of investment

Revenue indicators

Fixed ARPU

Mobile ARPU

Market performance

Number of subscribers

Geographic coverage

Companies Mentioned

BT

Deutsche Telekom

KPN

Liberty Global

Numericable-SFR

Orange

Swisscom

Telecom Italia

Telefónica

Telenor

TeliaSonera

Vimpelcom

Vodafone

