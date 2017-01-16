Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "European Telecom Sector Benchmark" report to their offering.
This benchmark shows progress similarities and differences on the path of growth of the telecom operators in Europe. Although revenues shrank and were restructured in the past five years, Telcos as Cablecos embraced differently the competition and the needs for investment in either wireless or wireline fast broadband networks.
In this report, the subscribers, revenues shares, margins and growth figures are compared throughout Europe. Market dynamics are detailed for 6 sub-regions with similar economics: Scandinavia, Central Europe, Southern Europe, Southeastern Europe, The British Isles and Western European countries.
Then, the report addresses the concentration and development of big players by benchmarking their tendency to develop at the pan European level, at a chosen sub-region level or by escaping the game with an external international ambition.
List of indicators
Type of data
Historic data 2007-2015
Geographic coverage
European Union (EU-28)
Norway
Switzerland
Country variables
Socioeconomic data
Annual gross domestic product (GDP)
Population
Access indicators
Number of traditional landlines
Total number of mobile customers, number of 3G and LTE mobile customers
Number of prepaid, postpaid mobile customers
Total number of fixed Internet subscribers, number of fixed broadband subscribers
Number of MNOs and main operators market share
Main broadband ISP's market share
Revenue indicators
Wireline telephone revenue
Mobile services revenue, mobile calling revenue, mobile data revenue
Fixed Internet services revenue
Explanatory variables
Roaming tariffs
Unbundling tariffs
Economic aggregates
Revenue
Distribution of revenue by geographic segment and business area
EBITDA
Net profits and profit rate
CapEx and rate of investment
Revenue indicators
Fixed ARPU
Mobile ARPU
Market performance
Number of subscribers
Geographic coverage
Companies Mentioned
BT
Deutsche Telekom
KPN
Liberty Global
Numericable-SFR
Orange
Swisscom
Telecom Italia
Telefónica
Telenor
TeliaSonera
Vimpelcom
Vodafone
