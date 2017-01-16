U.S. Oil & Gas plc - Shareholder Interest

16 January, 2017



U.S. Oil & Gas Plc.



("US Oil" or the "Company")



Shareholder interest

U.S. Oil & Gas Plc, the oil and gas exploration company with assets in Nevada, makes the following announcement:

A large number of shareholders have contacted the Company to express an interest in acquiring further shares. As a result, the Company is considering the most efficient and equitable means of enabling this.

Due to the amount of correspondence, the Company will not be able to answer individual queries on this matter, but will announce details of its planned way forward by Regulatory News Release in due course.

The Board wishes to express its sincere appreciation for the support shown by shareholders.



Definitions: The terms 'Reserves' and 'Contingent Resources' are as defined in the 'Petroleum Resources Management System' of the Society of Petroleum Engineers.



