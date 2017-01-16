sprite-preloader
16.01.2017 | 18:15
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC - Treasury Stock

PR Newswire
London, January 16

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company")

Treasury Shares

The Company announces that, following the transfer of 1,276 'A' Ordinary shares from the Treasury Shares Account to participants exercising Share Options under the Company's Executive Share Option Scheme, the number of 'A' ordinary shares of £0.40 each in issue is 33,548,879 of which 1,271,523 (3.79%) are Treasury shares.

Enquiries:

Bethan Flavin

Company Secretarial Assistant

020 8996 2105

16 January 2017


