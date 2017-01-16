

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended the first session of the new trading week with modest losses. Bank and automotive stocks were among the weakest performers Monday. Bank stocks took a hit after Canadian rating agency DBRS cut Italy's sovereign credit rating.



The British pound dropped against the dollar and euro on growing concerns about a 'hard' Brexit. Investors are eagerly awaiting a speech from U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday. May is expected to outline her Brexit plans in the speech.



Trading activity was relatively subdued on a light day for economic data. The U.S. markets were also closed today for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.79 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.90 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.91 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.64 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 0.82 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.15 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 1.06 percent.



In Frankfurt, luxury fashion brand Hugo Boss soared 7.66 percent after saying it expects 2016 operating profit at the upper end of prior range.



Deutsche Bank dropped 3 percent and Commerzbank fell 2.17 percent.



Volkswagen declined 2.08 percent and BMW lost 1.38 percent. Daimler also finished lower by 1.50 percent.



In Paris, Essilor International surged 11.85 percent. The lens-maker and Italy's Luxottica, the maker of Ray-Ban sunglasses, have agreed a 46 billion euro merger deal to create a global leader in the fast-growing eyewear industry. Shares of Luxottica climbed 8.25 percent.



Societe Generale decreased 2.56 percent and BNP Paribas lost 1.53 percent. Credit Agricole also surrendered 1.11 percent.



Peugeot weakened by 1.86 percent and Renault fell 0.68 percent.



In London, luxury brand Burberry advanced 1.61 percent on news its incoming chief executive Marco Gobbetti will take up the position from July 5.



Royal Bank of Scotland sank 2.80 percent after it was downgraded to 'Neutral' from 'Buy' at Goldman Sachs.



Lloyds Banking Group forfeited 2.04 percent and Barclays surrendered 1.76 percent.



UniCredit dropped 1.95 percent in Milan on concerns that the decision by Canadian rating agency DBRS to cut Italy's sovereign credit rating could raise borrowing costs for the country's struggling banks.



Clothing retailer H&M tumbled 2.76 percent in Stockholm after its December sales growth lagged forecasts.



The euro area trade surplus advanced in November as the growth in exports outpaced the increase in imports, data from Eurostat showed Monday. The trade surplus rose to a seasonally adjusted EUR 22.7 billion in November from EUR 19.9 billion in October.



Germany's manufacturing employment increased in November from a year ago, data from Destatis showed Monday. The number of people worked in local manufacturing units grew by around 40,000 or 0.7 percent from prior year in November.



Italy's consumer prices increased for the second straight month in December as initially estimated, latest figures from the statistical office Istat showed Monday. The consumer price index climbed 0.5 percent year-over-year in December, confirming the flash data, following a 0.1 percent slight rise in November.



U.K. house prices increased marginally in January, property website Rightmove said Monday. Property prices increased 0.4 percent in January from prior month to hit GBP 300,245. On a yearly basis, house prices advanced 3.2 percent in January.



