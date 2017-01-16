The global ZigBee remotes marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 47% during the period 2017-2021, according to Technavio's latest market research.

In this market research report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global ZigBee remotesmarketfor 2017-2021. This report provides a comprehensive list of the vendors that are active in producing ZigBee remotes. The report also discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the market as well as the key trends emerging in the global ZigBee remotes market.

"The rapidly growing IoT market across the globe is encouraging organizations from different industries to join the ZigBee Alliance that offers global wireless standards. The ZigBee Alliance aids member companies to develop products that are compatible with ZigBee certified products," says Sunil Kumar Singh, a lead embedded systems research expert from Technavio.

Technavio's hardware and semiconductor research analysts segment the global ZigBee remotes market into the following regions:

APAC

Americas

EMEA

In 2016, with a market share of over 66%, APAC emerged as the market leader in the global ZigBee remotes market, followed by the Americas with over 17% and EMEA with over 16%.

ZigBee remotes market in APAC

The ZigBee remotes market in APAC will grow at a CAGR of 48% during the forecast period. There is a high demand for ZigBee remotes in APAC as it is the manufacturing hub for different electronic display products. In addition, the high adoption of ZigBee remotes by the major smart TV, STB, home theater equipment, and gaming console manufacturers in this region is another factor leading to their increased demand.

Some of the major consumer electronics manufacturers such as Samsung, Sharp, and LG Electronics have their headquarters in APAC. These manufacturers ship their packaged products to the end-consumers, which include the remotes.

ZigBee remotes market in Americas

The increased demand for ZigBee remotes in consumer electronics is a major factor driving the market in the Americas. With rapid advances in technology taking place in the market, the demand for remotes will increase during the forecast period.

Since ZigBee STBs serve as a central hub for smart homes and can control other ZigBee-enabled devices, the demand for these devices has grown with the rise in the number of connected households in the Americas. This region has a higher penetration of Internet-connected content streaming devices such as video gaming consoles and Blu-ray players. Therefore, ZigBee offers reliable customer solutions for connecting and controlling multiple smart home devices, thereby leading to the demand of ZigBee remotes in the region.

ZigBee remotes market in EMEA

The ZigBee remotes market in EMEA will grow at a CAGR of more than 44% during the forecast period. The revenue contribution of EMEA to the global ZigBee remotes market is expected to be less than that of the other two regions because of the lack of indigenous manufacturers.

Europe is the second fastest-growing region in terms of the number of smart homes. Germany is the largest market for smart homesin EMEA followed by France, UK, Switzerland, and Spain. The increasing government and consumer focus on energy conservation in homes is leading to a growing awareness of smart home devices.

"With the growing number of smart homes, there is a high potential for the adoption of universal ZigBee remotes in this region as it allows the user to control several connected devices in a smart home with just one ZigBee remote," says Sunil

Some of the top vendors in the global ZigBee remotes market as highlighted in this market research analysis are:

Atmel

GreenPeak Technologies

NXP Semiconductors

Silicon Laboratories

SMK Electronics

