Hospitality and Tourism Leaders, Excellence Group, Announce Plans for New Luxury Resort in Montego Bay, Jamaica

MIAMI, Jan. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Excellence Group Luxury Hotels and Resorts, renowned for their award-winning luxury resorts in the Caribbean, are pleased to announce their newest venture in Montego Bay, Jamaica. With plans to break ground within the next months, the all-inclusive luxury resort will open its doors to guests in the first half of 2018.

Excellence Oyster Bay will be the first adults-only resort of its kind in Jamaica's tranquil Montego Bay, conveniently located in Oyster Bay, just 30 minutes from the international airport. The waterfront property will feature 325 suites, with a range of offerings designed to suit every taste. The collection will include 800 square feet junior suites and 2,000 square feet sprawling upper suites featuring expansive living spaces, panoramic ocean views, and direct beach access.

Known globally for their romantic brand of exclusive hospitality, Excellence Group is excited for its expansion in the Jamaica market. Excellence Oyster Bay will have an idyllic location in the Montego Bay area, in a private peninsula surrounded by calm turquoise waters on one side and the glistening waters lagoon on the other. Picturesque Fallmounth town is also a short drive away.

"Excellence Oyster Bay will be the first resort of the Excellence Group in Jamaica, and will set a new standard in the all inclusive luxury segment, with its location, facilities and the renowned quality service that guests have come to expect from any Excellence Resort," states Excellence Group's Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Mr. Domingo Aznar.

About Excellence Group Luxury Hotels & Resorts:

Excellence Group Luxury Hotels is a family-owned and operated resort group specializing in hotel management and worldwide real estate development, with a primary presence in the Caribbean. A joint investment between Medieval Times and ETI (Explotacions Turistiques de les ILLES). The group owns and manages five-star, award-winning resort properties in the Dominican Republic and Mexico under three brands which encompass the concept of ultimate all-inclusive luxury: Adults-Only Excellence Resorts in Cancun, Riviera Maya, and Punta Cana; Boutique Adults-Only-All Inclusive at Beloved Hotels; and Modern All-Inclusive Luxury at Finest Resorts. Excellence Group Luxury has been the recipient of TripAdvisor's Traveler's Choice Award, The AAA Diamond Award, Conde Nast Travel Readers' Choice Award, and Travel & Leisure's Best Award.

For additional information please visit The Excellence Group or call +1-866-540-2585