Solomon Islands Full Service Operator Expanding 3G Network, Able to Achieve Throughputs up to 2Gbps of Low-latency Connectivity

O3b Networks today announced customer Solomon Telekom Company Limited, trading under the name Our Telekom, has agreed to significantly upgrade the receiving antenna size, thus increasing the amount of throughput available to their subscribers. The decision to move to the larger antenna was made due to the rapid growth in data usage by Our Telekom subscribers.

Our Telekom is a full service provider across the Solomon Islands, the fourth largest nation in the Oceania region with a dispersed population scattered across more than 1,000 islands. Our Telekom is the leading operator in the region, offering internet, voice, data and television services.

Our Telekom currently employs a 2.4M antenna to receive the O3b satellite signal, and will upgrade to a 4.5M antenna-the largest O3b offers to customers. This will enable the service provider to reach throughput speeds up to a staggering 2Gbps from a single O3b satellite beam. With such high throughput, coupled with O3b's ultra-low latency, consumers and businesses across the Solomon Islands will have access to even more bandwidth than the fiber-like service being offered by Our Telekom already.

The low latency inherent in O3b's satellite-enabled network has been embraced by consumers, businesses, and even institutions of higher learning. For Our Telecom's university customers, including University South Pacific and Solomon Islands National University, the improved connectivity has enabled distance education, live ultra HD video streaming, high-speed downloads, cloud-based applications and crystal clear voice calls.

Our Telekom will use the further enhancements to their connectivity to expand their 3G networks across the country. Using the new 4.5m terminal in conjunction with the existing antennas will provide extremely high link availability, allowing the company to provide better service than customers have ever experienced.

"We have had satellite service in the Solomon Islands for a long time, but with the low latency that O3b provides we've seen unprecedented growth in data usage," said Loyley Ngira, CEO of Our Telekom. "Since the start of service with O3b in April 2015, we have already seen a traffic increase of greater than 120%. It was prudent to build infrastructure to support future growth for the people of the Solomon Islands, and this new antenna is a great foundation for Our Telekom to continue to offer high-quality services to our customers."

"We are delighted that Our Telekom has shown confidence in O3b Networks by installing this new hardware," said Imran Malik, Vice President Asia. "The Solomon Islands will have quality of connectivity on par with cities like Sydney or Suva, allowing the government, universities, businesses and consumers here to stay fully connected."

About O3b Networks

O3b Networks Ltd. is a provider of global managed communication services and operates both a state-of-the-art fleet of high throughput, low latency satellites and a global terrestrial infrastructure. O3b delivers carrier-grade Data Networking Solutions to ISPs, telcos, mobile network operators, governments and enterprises in the most remote and inaccessible places on the planet. O3b Networks is a wholly owned subsidiary of SES (Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange: SESG).

About Our Telekom

Solomon Telekom Company Limited (Our Telekom), since October 2014, is a 100% Solomon Islands owned company between the country's only superannuation fund Solomon Islands National Provident Fund, (SINPF) which hold 97.32% of the shares, and the government owned Investment Corporation of the Solomon Islands (ICSI) which owns 2.68% of the shares.

Solomon Telekom Company Limited was incorporated as a private company, on 21st July 1988. Today it is a full service provider offering internet, voice, data (locally and internationally) and television services.

For more information, please go to www.ourtelekom.com

