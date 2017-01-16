Vietnam Air Conditioners Market Set to Grow at 14% Till 2021: TechSci Research Report

NEW YORK, January 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Increasing commercialization, growing investments in industrial sector and mounting disposable income to drive the Vietnam air conditioners market during the forecast period

According to TechSci Research report, "Vietnam Air Conditioners Market By Product Type, By End Use Sector, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2021", market for air conditioners in Vietnam is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 14.64%, during 2016-2021. The major factors contributing to rising demand for air conditioners in Vietnam are the extreme climatic conditions, growth in overall construction market, increasing disposable income and changing lifestyle of middle-class population. During 2011-2015, number of foreign tourists arriving in Vietnam increased at a CAGR of 17.41%. Increasing travel & tourism activities in Vietnam have also resulted in augmented demand for air conditioners from hotels, air ports and other commercial areas. During 2016-2021, construction market in Vietnam is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.88%, consequently boosting the demand for air conditioners in Vietnam from the commercial segment.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20140117/663730 )



Browse 6 market data Tables and 33 Figures spread through97 Pages and an in-depth TOC on

"Vietnam Air Conditioners Market "

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/vietnam-air-conditioners-market-by-product-type-split-air-conditioners-vrf-ductable-splits-chillers-air-sides-window-air-conditioners-and-others-by-end-use-sector-competition-forecast-and-opportunities/880.html

Split air conditioners accounted for the largest share in Vietnam air conditioners market in 2015, on the back of various features such as less operating noise, effectiveness in extreme climate conditions, integration of latest technologies and comparatively higher energy efficiency. On the back of increasing population base, and growing number of household units, residential sector dominated the market for air conditioners in Vietnam, followed by commercial and industrial sectors. On the back of largescale infrastructure development and business activities coupled with increasing population, South Vietnam region accounted for the largest revenue share in Vietnam air conditioners market in 2015, followed by North and Central Vietnam.

Download Sample Report

@ https://www.techsciresearch.com/sample-report.aspx?cid=880

Customers can also request for 10% free customization on this report.

"On the back of rising per capita income, changing consumer lifestyle and extreme hot and humid climatic conditions prevailing for most part of a year, demand for air conditioners in Vietnam is expected to increase during the forecast period. In addition, increasing investments being made by the government in the country's residential and commercial sectors, and growing demand for energy efficient air conditioners are anticipated to drive demand for air conditioners in Vietnam during the forecast period" said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

"Vietnam Air Conditioners Market By Product Type, By End Use Sector, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2021" has evaluated the future growth potential of Vietnam air conditioners market and provides statistics and information on market structure, size, share and trends prevailing in Vietnam air conditioners market. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, and opportunities in Vietnam air conditioners market.

Browse Related Reports

India Air Conditioners Market By Product Type (Light Commercial Air Conditioners, Chillers, VRFs, Ductable Splits & Others), By End Use Sector, By Tonnage Capacity (Below 2TR, 2-10TR, etc.), By Top City, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011-2021

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/india-air-conditioners-market-by-product-type-light-commercial-air-conditioners-chillers-vrfs-ductable-splits-others-by-end-use-sector-by-tonnage-capacity-below-2tr-2-10tr-etc-by-top-city-competition-forecast-opportunities/808.html

GCC Air Conditioners Market By Product Type (Split, Chiller, Window, VRF and Others), By End Use Sector (Commercial and Residential), By Country (Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain), Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2021

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/gcc-air-conditioners-market-by-product-type-split-chiller-window-vrf-and-others-by-end-use-sector-commercial-and-residential-by-country-saudi-arabia-qatar-uae-oman-kuwait-and-bahrain-competition-forecast-and-opportunities-2011-2021/673.html

India Air Purifiers Market By Filter Type (HEPA and Activated Carbon; HEPA, Activated Carbon and Ion Ozone Generator; etc.), By End User Sector (Residential, Commercial & Industrial), Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2021

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/india-air-purifiers-market-by-filter-type-hepa-and-activated-carbon-hepa-activated-carbon-and-ion-ozone-generator-etc-by-end-user-sector-residential-commercial-industrial-competition-forecast-and-opportunities-2011-2021/689.html

Global Air Conditioners Market Forecast and Opportunities, 2020

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/global-air-conditioners-market-forecast-and-opportunities-2020/432.html

About TechSci Research

TechSci Research is a leading global market research firm publishing premium market research reports. Serving 700 global clients with more than 600 premium market research studies, TechSci Research is serving clients across 11 different industrial verticals. TechSci Research specializes in research based consulting assignments in high growth and emerging markets, leading technologies and niche applications. Our workforce of more than 100 fulltime Analysts and Consultants employing innovative research solutions and tracking global and country specific high growth markets helps TechSci clients to lead rather than follow market trends.

Contact

Mr. Ken Mathews

708 Third Avenue,

Manhattan, NY,

New York - 10017

Tel: +1-646-360-1656

Email: sales@techsciresearch.com



Connect with us on Twitter - https://twitter.com/TechSciResearch

Connect with us on LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/techsci-research