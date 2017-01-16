sprite-preloader
WKN: 1874 ISIN: GB0030329360  
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
16.01.2017
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire

WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, January 16

Template for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameChris Fenton
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR: Managing Director, Industrial & Transport
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameWincanton Plc
b)LEIN/A
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary Shares of 10p each



ISIN: GB0030329360
b)Nature of the transaction
SHARES PURCHASED FOR THE PDMR LISTED ABOVE IN RESPECT OF THE DIVIDEND RE-INVESTMENT PLAN UNDER THE WINCANTON PLC APPROVED SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN 2003.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£2.446660203
d)Aggregated informationTOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES PURCHASED ON
12 JANUARY 2017 : 203

TOTAL CONSIDERATION: £496.68
e)Date of the transaction12 January 2017
f)Place of the transactionEngland, UK

