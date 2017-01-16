WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Template for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name Chris Fenton



2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status PDMR: Managing Director, Industrial & Transport

b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Wincanton Plc

b) LEI N/A

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary Shares of 10p each







ISIN: GB0030329360

b) Nature of the transaction

SHARES PURCHASED FOR THE PDMR LISTED ABOVE IN RESPECT OF THE DIVIDEND RE-INVESTMENT PLAN UNDER THE WINCANTON PLC APPROVED SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN 2003.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £2.446660 203

d) Aggregated information TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES PURCHASED ON

12 JANUARY 2017 : 203



TOTAL CONSIDERATION: £496.68

e) Date of the transaction 12 January 2017