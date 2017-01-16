Technavio has announced the top six leading vendors in their recentroad freight transportation market in North Americareport. This market research report also lists 13 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the market research analysis, the road freight transportation market in North America is fragmented with the presence of several small vendors, in addition to the key vendors who have a vast geographical presence in the road freight transportation and supply chain business. The market is capital-intensive and requires hi-tech technologies. Vendors in the market are focusing on providing different types of value-added logistics services such as assortment and grading of products, packaging, and other legal formalities necessary in the process. However, there are few players in the market that provide one-stop solutions. Shippers prefer to choose freight service providers that provide one-stop solutions and avoid the tediousness associated with different outsourcing tasks to different vendors.

According to Sharan Raj, a lead analyst at Technavio for packagingresearch, "Vendors are focusing on expanding their geographical reach and realigning their product offerings to reduce operational costs, and remain competitive by targeting high-growth segments, and strengthening their financial position in the market."

Technaviotransportation and logisticsmarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

UPS

UPS is a logistics company that provides supply chain management (SCM) and global package delivery services. The company provides logistics services to the global market that includes distribution, transportation, contract logistics, ocean freight, ground freight, air freight, customs brokerage, financing, and insurance. It serves over 220 countries and territories worldwide.

FedEx Freight

The company focuses on expanding its brand image by providing its customers with a portfolio consisting of a wide range of services in the transportation and distribution sector. Some of the key services of the company are FedEx Office, FedEx Freight shipping, FedEx Ground, FedEx Express, shipping, pick-up, shipment tracking, and invoicing services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services provides truckload freight and transport services. It has collaborated with third-party North American rail carriers to provide freight transportation services in Canada, the US, and Mexico. It transports general merchandise, consumer items, forest and paper products, automotive parts, electronic goods, agricultural products, and food and beverages.

YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide is a transportation company that offers the shipping of industrial, commercial, and retail goods. The company is the holding company for a portfolio of successful brands, including YRC Freight, YRC Reimer, New Penn, Holland, and Reddaway. The company has taken many initiatives to save the environment such as limiting truck speed, utilization of fuel-effective tires, recycling of metals, and use of biodiesel.

Swift Transportation

Swift Transportation is a transportation services company that operates a fleet of trucks in North America. It serves various customers primarily in the retail, discount retail, consumer products, food and beverages, manufacturing, and transportation and logistics industries. The company also provides freight brokerage, logistics management services, and support services to customers.

Schneider National

Schneider National is a transport and logistics services company that has 166 facilities with 6.5 million square feet of warehouse space operated worldwide. The company operates in Canada, the US, Mexico, and China. It serves most of the Fortune 500 companies. It also offers online tools for customers to conduct their transport management activities in a secure manner.

