Today Arion Bank completed an offering of 12-, 6- and 5-month commercial papers. In total, 30 bids were received for the total amount of ISK 3,800 million and offers worth ISK 1,820 million were accepted.



The 5-month series attracted 10 bids totaling ISK 1.260 million at a flat rate of 5.26% - 5.50%. Bids amounting to ISK 220 m at 5.30% flat rates were accepted.



The 6-month series attracted 15 bids totaling ISK 1,780 million in total at a flat rate of 5.20% - 5.50%. Bids amounting to ISK 1,600 m at 5.35% flat rates were accepted.



The 12-month series attracted ISK 760 million in total at a flat rate of 5.57% - 5.70%. All bids were rejected at this time.



The commercial papers are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland 20 January.



For further information please contact Haraldur Gudni Eidsson of Arion Bank's Communications division at haraldur.eidsson@arionbanki.is, or tel. +354 856 7108.