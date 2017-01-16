Dirty Water Records Presents: Dirty Fences, NYC's 'Hardest Working Band' Reissue First EP & Two New Tracks

LONDON and NEW YORK, January 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Dirty Fences offer a satisfying and youthful obsession with early KISS and Motley Crüe, then discovering the fortunate truth of The Dictators and Ramones. Dirty Fences is comprised of Jack Daves (vocals/guitar), Max Roseglass (guitar), Max Comaskey (bass), and Max Hiersteiner (drums) - yes, three Maxes and a Jack - who all met in high school growing up in Boston. One day in woodshop class Hiersteiner sliced the tip of his finger off. While the blood was still oozing out, Daves volunteered to escort him to the hospital. During that little adventure they talked about music and discovered their shared love for rebellious tunes - and they've been playing music together ever since.

"You know in Back To The Future where Marty McFly goes on stage and he picks up the guitar and does the Chuck Berry thing for the first time and all the girls go crazy and the guys freak out - we're like that," singer Jack says about their live sets. Reviews describe their live show as a "phenomenon". Vanyaland blog, for example, tells us that "the band was ever-moving across the stage...lifting guitars overhead, bowing in unison and performing semi-choreographed stage moves. Even the drummer was standing at certain points of the set.

Last year saw the release of their second studio album, Full Tramp (Slovenly Recordings) along with an extensive European tour covering six countries - in which the band was robbed of all of its gear and merchandise, during a stop in Rome after playing the Coropuna venue in the Italian capital city. They relayed the news through social media and set up a GoFundMe page, which generated almost $16,000 in just 24 hours! After a short break they were back on the road in the fall with Festival appearances at Meltasia in upstate New York, at Good Vibrations in Austin, Texas and a special seventh anniversary party for Straight To Hell Apparel in Chicago, where they received free jackets, gloves and hats and even modelled them for their website.

They played exclusive local shows during this time including a sold out double header with The Mummies at Music Hall of Williamsburg, a sold out New Year's Eve performance at Berlin NYC, and sold out performance with Shannon and the Clams at Baby/'s All Right.

Around this time, the band got into discussions with Dirty Water Records about releasing two new tracks on wax, '2X2' and 'Sell Your Truth' that ultimately ended up as extra tracks on the reissue of their brilliant debut EP (originally released in 2012). The 12" vinyl will be out in mid-March but you can pre-order and download here.