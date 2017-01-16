The global automotive noise, vibration, harshness (NVH) materials marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 7% during the period 2017-2021, according to Technavio's latest market research.

In this market research report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the globalautomotive NVH materialsmarketfor 2017-2021. The report presents the vendor landscape and corresponding detailed profiles of the key five vendors operating in the market. It also examines the key emerging trends and drivers that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

"Vendors are focusing on introducing new products, such as automotive NVH materials with stearate coating for a smooth and scratch-free finish. The automotive sector will be the leading consumer of automotive NVH materials with semi-friable aluminum oxide based products, which offer high durability to sustain heavy-duty use from the automotive industry," says Chandrakumar Badala Jaganathan, a lead metals and minerals research expert from Technavio.

Technavio's chemicals and materials research analysts segment the global automotive NVH materials market into the following regions:

APAC

Americas

EMEA

In 2016, with a market share of over 50%, APAC emerged as the market leader in the global automotive NVH materials market, followed by the Americas with over 27% and EMEA with over 22%.

Automotive NVH materials market in APAC

The automotive NVH materials market in APAC is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7%. Many global automakers are focusing on either shifting their production bases to APAC or sourcing raw materials from this region, thereby driving market growth. APAC will lead the global automotive NVH materials market owing to the growing economic development in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and an increase in per capita income in the region, which has contributed to a rise in the purchasing power. China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Thailand are the leading revenue contributors in APAC.

"The market is chiefly dominated by APAC due to the presence of many automotive manufacturers who require automotive NVH materials for their products," says Chandrakumar.

Automotive NVH materials market in Americas

The presence of a mature market in North America will restrict growth in this region. However, an increase in demand from Central and South American countries, such as Brazil, will drive growth in the next five years. Vendors in the market are focusing on the introduction of new products as less NVH in vehicles is a highly desirable trait and is directly indicative of the quality of the module.

Automotive NVH materials market in EMEA

The automotive sector in EMEA is expected to be one of the chief contributors to the automotive NVH materials market in the region during the forecast period. The growth of automotive NVH materials market is attributed to the rising demand from the automotive industry. Germany and Russia are the leading consumers of automotive NVH materials in this geographic region.

The top vendors in the global automotive NVH materials market as highlighted in this market research analysis are:

3M

BASF

Covestro

Dow Chemical

DuPont

