Satellite-enabled network delivering more high-performance, high-availability connectivity to remote Asia Pacific nations in 2016, continued growth expected in 2017

O3b Networks today announced the company's high throughput, low latency satellite-enabled network has had an immense impact on the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. Access to O3b's high-performance connectivity for mobile and broadband internet operators has greatly increased the quality of experience in remote and previously under-served regions, facing geographic or financial barriers to traditional terrestrial connectivity. New customers, upgrades to existing contracts, technology advancements and increased network availability have led to substantial success in 2016 across the region.

O3b Networks ended the year contracting upwards of 7.5 Gbps throughout the APAC region, and generating an increase of approximately 30% year-on-year growth for the total used bandwidth. This growth was a direct result of the successful performance of O3b services, and an increased demand for high-quality connectivity. Over the course of the year, all existing O3b APAC customers upgraded their contracted capacity and, most notably, two Tier-1 Telco providers were added to the company's customer roster. In 2016 a number of the O3b APAC customers implemented ultra-high availability solutions, to further improve service up-time. In partnership with its customers, O3b has implemented both Site Diversity with additional O3b Terminals, and Hybrid Band diversity through SES C-Band satellite capacity, enabling mission critical services to be maintained through network restoration techniques. O3b is delivering these solutions through its O3b Network Services capabilities, combining unrivalled satellite performance with always-on networking.

O3b is a satellite-based global data network, consisting of both space-based and terrestrial-based network infrastructure. The company's satellites are much closer to the earth than traditional geostationary (GEO) satellites, reducing latency, increasing internet performance and improving voice and video quality. Internet and mobile data performance over the network rivals the throughput and latency of long-haul fiber, while avoiding the high costs of laying fiber cables across difficult terrain.

"As we reflect on growth in 2016 and move forward into the new year, we are massively proud of the strides we have made in the Asia Pacific Region," said Steve Collar, CEO of Asia Pacific, O3b Networks. "Today our MNO customers are capable of providing 3G/4G LTE mobile data services to their subscribers, with a quality of experience that was previously out of reach. The surge in data use has been incredible; leading customers in the region have increased capacity to more than 1Gbps. We look forward to expanding our customer base, and providing fiber-equivalent connectivity for more of the region."

